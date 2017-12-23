Chatman's 30 carries BC past Richmond 78-73 in overtime

BOSTON (AP) -- Jordan Chatman left campus with some good memories for his cross-country flight home for the Christmas break.

Chatman nailed one of his seven 3-pointers in overtime and matched his career-high with 30 points, Ky Bowman hit a key 3 and Boston College beat Richmond 78-73 Saturday to surpass its win total from each of the past two seasons.

''It's funny,'' Chatman said, smiling. ''I missed more of the open ones than the contested ones. I had it going early. I felt good.''

The 6-foot-5 junior guard from Vancouver, Washington, was 10 of 16 from the floor, and nailed 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

''We found a way to win,'' BC coach Jim Christian said. ''That's what you have to do. You're not going to play great individually or collectively every night.''

Bowman had 17 points and Jerome Robinson 12 for the Eagles (10-3), who won their fifth straight game - their longest streak since 2012-13.

BC won despite being outrebounded 45-36 and missing 15 of 25 3-point attempts.

''We don't have a plethora of depth, so we need everybody to play well,'' Christian said. ''This is a tough game for a lot of people - going home for Christmas for a lot of guys.''

Grant Golden scored 17 points and Khwan Fore 14 for Richmond (2-10). The Spiders have lost eight of nine.

''This is a really good BC team,'' Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. ''To come up here and be close to a win is really good for us.''

The Eagles won just nine games last season and seven the one prior.

Chatman's 3 gave BC a 73-71 edge. Bowman's from the right wing made it 76-71 with 54 seconds left.

''They made a nice play,'' Mooney said of Bowman's trey. ''I wish we could have handled that a little bit differently, so we weren't in that position.''

Fore's baseline drive tied the game at 66 with 24.8 seconds left in regulation. BC's Steffon Mitchell missed a 3 from the left corner at the buzzer, sending it to OT.