Chatman scores 21 in Detroit Mercy's 74-60 victory

DETROIT (AP) -- Kameron Chatman had 21 points with eight rebounds to lead all five Detroit Mercy starters in double-figure scoring in a 74-60 victory over IUPUI on Friday night.

Chatman, who had four assists and three steals, scored 12 points in the first half when Detroit took a 38-28 lead after shooting 52 percent and leading by as many at 18.

The Titans led the entire game and made 8 of 19 3-point tries. Roschon Prince and Josh McFolley added 14 points with McFolley making four of the Titans' 11 steals. DeShawndre Black scored 13 points and Cole Long 12 with seven assists for the Titans (7-17, 3-8 Horizon).

Jaylen Minnett led the Jaguars (7-15, 4-7), who have lost four straight, with four 3-pointers for his 12 points. IUPUI didn't get closer than seven in the second half.

The victory avenged an 81-66 loss at IUPUI on Jan. 16.