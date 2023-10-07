Chatham's Bowling Stones Fundraiser Raises $27,000 for Local Causes

The 7th Annual Bowling Stones Fundraiser, hosted by Chatham's Bowlerama, was a remarkable night filled with camaraderie and community spirit. The event, made possible by LiUNA!625 as the presenting sponsor, along with numerous other sponsors and enthusiastic participants from Chatham-Kent and Windsor/Essex County, raised an impressive $27,000 in support of three local causes: Outreach for Hunger, Community Living Chatham-Kent, and St. Clair College's Bursary Fund.

This year's fundraiser brought together seasoned participants and newcomers who experienced unexpected joy throughout the evening. The event demonstrated the power of unity in contributing to the betterment of the community.

Nicole Roeszler, Manager of Community Relations with Community Living Chatham-Kent (CLC-K), expressed her gratitude for being a part of this fantastic event. She extended heartfelt thanks to all participants, sponsors, and supporters who played a vital role in making the fundraiser an overwhelming success. The funds raised for CLC-K will enrich the lives of individuals with diverse abilities by providing them with quality services and inclusive opportunities.

Chatham Outreach for Hunger also received a substantial boost from the event. Brenda LeClair, Executive Director of Chatham Outreach for Hunger, expressed her appreciation for the much-needed funds raised. These funds will be instrumental in providing nutritious meals to families facing food insecurity. LeClair highlighted the generosity of the community and commended the efforts of the Bowling Stones in ensuring the event's success.

One of the original founding members of the Bowling Stones, Paul Laprise, added a delightful twist to the evening's festivities. Attendees were pleasantly surprised to find Jeff Burrows, the Drummer for The Tea Party, among the crowd. Laprise noted, "The new participants were happily surprised that a touring rock star was walking amongst the crowd having pictures taken with Jeff Burrows. We are the only annual game in town with that bonus feature!"

