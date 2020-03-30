Chatham man diagnosed with COVID-19 says virus feels 'like death'

Luke Davidson said that symptoms from COVID-19 felt like the worst sickness he's ever had, comparing it to a feeling of on-coming death which made his skin crawl with pain.

Davidson, 38, is one of the dozens of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in southwestern Ontario, a number that reached 119 Monday afternoon and included five deaths.

"I lost my appetite, I couldn't keep food down," said Davidson, who has been released from hospital to self-isolate at his home in Chatham.

"I felt like death earlier, for sure - probably the worst sickness I've ever had."

What his symptoms felt like

Davidson first experienced symptoms while under self-isolation after returning to Chatham from a trip in Nashville, TN.

"It started slow, just the tightness in my chest," said Davidson, noting the symptoms flared up two days after coming back home.

"For about eight days straight my skin hurt. Literally the fabric of my clothes... it would hurt when it touched my skin."

What drove him to get tested was when he lost his sense of taste and sense of smell. Davidson, an NBA fan, saw a COVID-19 positive player with the Utah Jazz who listed those two symptoms as something he experienced.

"It became a little more real," said Davidson, who called Chatham-Kent EMS and was tested at the hospital in Chatham-Kent on March 19.

'I can't stress... how important that is'

Davidson owns a home in Chatham where his father and sister stay. His father recently had a stroke and he said he took great care to keep in the basement of the home during the self-isolation period to keep him safe.

Neither his father or sister are showing symptoms, said Davidson, telling CBC News "it would break my heart" if he transmitted the virus to someone in the community.

He stressed that's why he took the public health recommendations seriously after returning to Canada from international travel.

"I can't stress that enough, how important that is," said Davidson, who has been able to return to his home and continue his self-quarantine in his basement.

What the COVID-19 test feels like

According to Davidson, the COVID-19 test is extremely uncomfortable.

"The nurse, she pulled out this seven inch long thin dipstick and she's like 'I'm going to put this in your nose,' and I asked 'How far?" he recalled.

"They literally stick it all the way in, and then spin it around tickling the bottom of your actual brain. It is not a comfortable test at all," laughed Davidson, who had his results in two days.

While he's been able to find bright spots during his time with COVID-19, he's aware of how deadly this virus can be.

"I'm hearing that we have patients on this floor right now that aren't doing as well as I am. Let's not have you in that situation," said Davidson.

"Please don't do that. Just stay home."