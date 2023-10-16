Chatham-Kent Seek Help in Stolen Trailer Case

The Chatham-Kent Police are reaching out to the community for assistance regarding a recent theft of an enclosed trailer, and they are actively seeking any information that could aid in the investigation.

In the early hours of October 8th, 2023, at approximately 3:15 AM, unknown individuals committed a theft at Delta Power Equipment, situated on Industrial Park Rd in Tilbury. The stolen item in question is an enclosed trailer, specifically identified as a 2021 Impact Sub Zero 7x19, boasting black and silver coloring. Notably, at the time of the theft, the trailer lacked a license plate.

The suspects responsible for the theft are believed to have been operating an older model Ford F-150 vehicle during the commission of the crime.

The Chatham-Kent Police are encouraging anyone who may possess information or have witnessed any suspicious activity related to this theft to provide their account.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter