Chatham-Kent recognizes volunteers

Four East Kent residents who volunteered countless hours to numerous organizations and causes were among the inaugural Community Recognition Awards Program honourees.

Ridgetown’s Mary Ann Hawthorne, Highgate’s Don McKillop, Bothwell’s Jackie Beatty and Thamesville’s Bert Vanderheide were among 25 recipients honoured in an awards ceremony at the John D. Bradley Centre in Chatham last Wednesday evening.

“It is the first time Chatham-Kent has gotten together like this and recognized what so many people in this room have done for Chatham-Kent,” Mayor Darrin Canniff told the audience.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It is absolutely critical what each and every one of you do for Chatham Kent,” Canniff said to the awards recipients.

“This group has done what would be hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours,” stated Canniff. “Chatham-Kent is one of the best places on the planet to live, and it’s because of the people here in this room.”

The Community Recognition Awards Program is a partnership between the municipality and CN Railway to celebrate the contributions of residents and organizations that significantly impact the community.

For the 2023 inaugural awards, each councillor selected up to two residents from their ward to be honoured.

Canniff said next year’s awards program would be a public nomination process as residents can submit a candidate for consideration, as a committee will select the recipients.

“There are hundreds of people in the community who deserve to be here, so each year, we’re going to recognize more people,” said Canniff.

Ward 3 Councillor John Wright selected Hawthorne and McKillop, while Steve Pinsonneault chose Beatty and Vanderheide as the local inaugural recipients for the Community Recognition Awards.

Hawthorne joined the Ridgetown Kiwanis Club in 2011 and is an integral member of their many activities in town. She was chair of the splash pad and pavilion projects and co-chaired with Dale Smith for several other events, such as the golf tournament, Teddy Bear Picnic, parades, Halloween bus and Christmas house tours. Hawthorne also volunteers for several other events and causes around town.

McKillop and his family operated the McKillop’s Grocery Store in Highgate from the 70s through the 90s, where he helped many needy families during tough times when they couldn’t afford groceries. McKillop is a retired Orford-Highgate firefighter and has volunteered with the Highgate Br. 335 Legion, served as chair of the Neighbourhood Watch, executive member of the Mary Webb Centre, Director of the Agricultural and Horticultural boards and most recently volunteered with the Highgate Beautification Committee.

Beatty is a passionate volunteer involved in numerous roles in her town as she is a founding member and chair of the Bothwell Community Boosters and co-chair of the Bothwell Beautification Committee. She is a Optimists, Bothwell Area Recreation advisory committee member, Bothwell Boomtown Players, Crossroads Community Players and CK Heritage Network. Beatty also previously served on the CK Governance Task Force, Create CK and Lambton Kent District School Board Accommodation Review Committee.

Vanderveire is a Deputy Fire Chief of Station 8 Thamesville, where he has volunteered for 26 years. He is a board member of the Thamesville Improvement Association, Horticultural Society, cemetery board, Santa Claus parade, Threshing Festival, and Winter Threshing Festival committees.

Story continues

The 2023 Community Recognition Awards Program recipients were honoured in person at the Bradley Centre. They were:

Blenheim - Richard Bouwmeester, Tim Joyce

Bothwell - Jackie Beatty

Chatham - Ken Bechard, Hassan El Khodr, Jim and Lisa Gilbert, Derek and Brett Gore, Blake Handsor, Dorothy Wallace, the Williston Family, Marianne Willson

Dresden - Liz Kominek

Erieau – Jeff Vidler

Highgate - Donald McKillop

Merlin - George and Margaret Darnley

Mitchell’s Bay - Carole Ann Belanger

Raleigh Twp. - Dianne Flook

Ridgetown - Mary Ann Hawthorne

Pain Court - James Rankin

Thamesville - Bert Vanderheide

Tilbury - Kim Doucet

Wallaceburg - Sandra Johnston, Newt and Deb Richardson, Bill Wolsing

Wheatley - Donna Matier.

Michael Bennett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News