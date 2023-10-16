Chatham-Kent Police Seek Public Help in Hit-and-Run Cyclist Collision

The Chatham-Kent Police appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a hit-and-run driver involved in a motor vehicle collision on October 5, 2023, at approximately 5:40 p.m. This incident unfolded at the McNaughton Avenue and Gillard Street intersection in Wallaceburg, leaving a cyclist injured and needing help.

The collision transpired between a cyclist and a silver or grey car. Still, unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle hastily fled the scene, leaving the injured cyclist behind. The Chatham-Kent Police are now reaching out to the community, seeking their support in identifying the individual responsible for this heartless act.

The cyclist, fortunately, sustained only minor physical injuries but promptly sought medical attention at a local hospital. While the injuries may be minor, the hit-and-run impact weighs heavily on the victim and the community.

The Chatham-Kent Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses any information about the driver involved to come forward and provide their account.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter