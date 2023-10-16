Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation Receives Funding for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives

The Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation has been granted a significant financial boost of $43,456 from the Government of Canada's Community Services Recovery Fund. The funding will be allocated towards developing an Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) Action Plan encompassing the Chatham-Kent Hospice and the Foundation.

The initiative aims to enhance the organization's long-term commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion across all operations. This comprehensive plan will involve policy updates, staff and volunteer training, and a dedicated focus on providing the highest level of care to individuals and families from equity-deserving groups.

Marian Redford, Foundation Board Vice-Chair and project co-lead, expressed gratitude for the financial support, stating, "The funding has allowed us to hire a consultant to help us develop a long-term education plan to ensure the continued refinement of our EDI lens as it relates to all activities of both the Hospice and the Foundation."

"This will include updating policies, providing training for our staff and volunteers and, most importantly, ensure we are in a better position to provide the best possible care for individuals and families from equity-deserving groups."

The project officially commenced in early August and is scheduled for completion by June 2024. Its implementation will be a significant step forward in aligning the Chatham-Kent Hospice and Foundation with equity, diversity, and inclusion principles.

The Community Services Recovery Fund, a one-time investment of $400 million from the Government of Canada, is designed to support community service organizations, including charities, non-profits, and Indigenous governing bodies, in modernizing and adapting their operations. The fund is administered through three National Funders: the Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada, and United Way Centraide Canada.

Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development, commended community service organizations like the Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation for their dedication and creativity.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter