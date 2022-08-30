Chatham County makes 2nd ‘death by distribution’ arrest after fatal opioid overdose

One year after the death of a 55-year-old Chapel Hill man, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged a suspect with death by distribution.

Death by distribution is a relatively new charge in North Carolina, signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2019 in response to growing opioid-related deaths. It punishes individuals who sell drugs to buyers who later overdose on the substances they purchased.

Allen David Wendel, 41, has been charged with felony death by distribution. He is only the second person in Chatham County to face these charges.

He is accused of selling controlled substances to the victim who later died from an overdose on August, 31, 2021. A toxicology report found fentanyl, which is a powerful synthetic opioid, as well as heroin and cocaine in the victim’s system, according to authorities.

“Death by distribution cases can be incredibly difficult to prove or prosecute, making it even more essential for authorities to conduct thorough investigations and follow all leads,” said Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ronnie Miller in a statement.

In cases of death by distribution, the prosecution must prove the accused person sold the victim controlled substances, the victim ingested those substances and using them was the proximate cause of the victim’s death.

Miller said Wendel’s arrest followed a year-long investigation, as did the previous death by distribution charges.

Wendel was assigned a $125,000 bail bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Sept. 12.

Aug. 30 marks International Overdose Awareness Day.