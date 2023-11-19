ChatGPT-founder Sam Altman considers sensational return to OpenAI after shock ousting

Sam Altman at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Thursday - Eric Risberg/AP

The founder of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI was on the verge of a surprise return as chief executive on Sunday night, two days after he was sacked in a row over the tech giant’s future.

Sam Altman was believed to be considering whether to return after efforts to reinstate him as chief executive, while the company’s directors were mulling their own departure after a swift backlash against their decision to fire Mr Altman on Friday night.

Investors and employees rallied behind Mr Altman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and has led the company since 2019, after his shock firing by the board on Friday night.

Mr Altman was at the OpenAI offices for talks last night, tweeting a picture of himself wearing a guest lanyard and office pass captioned: “First and last time I ever wear one of these.”

He was at there at the invitation of interim chief executive Mira Murati and the rest of the leadership team, according to technology website The Information.

Mr Altman, 38, has helped turn the company into one of the most valuable start-ups in the world and become one of Silicon Valley’s most high-profile figures.

His return would cap a remarkable power struggle at the start-up, which is at the vanguard of the artificial intelligence movement and has been backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft.

Employees were told on Saturday night that OpenAI was “optimistic” about bringing Mr Altman back. Meanwhile, investors were already proposing new board members, including former Salesforce co-chief executive and Twitter chairman Bret Taylor, according to Bloomberg.

Microsoft, which has put $13bn (£10bn) into OpenAI, saw its shares drop on Friday night after Mr Altman’s sacking became public. Its chief executive Satya Nadella has lent Mr Altman his support, alongside other investors including venture capital fund Thrive, which was in the process of leading a major purchase of employees’ shares.

A string of OpenAI employees, including Ms Murati, publicly expressed their support for Mr Altman over the weekend, all posting heart emojis in response to Mr Altman’s tweets.

i love you all.



today was a weird experience in many ways. but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive. the outpouring of love is awesome.



one takeaway: go tell your friends how great you think they are. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 18, 2023

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said: “The growing consensus from Silicon Valley and Wall Street is that the days for this four-person board are numbered and Altman will be back at OpenAI and ultimately Microsoft [will be] in an even stronger position to control OpenAI’s strategic direction.”

The company’s chief strategy officer Jason Kwon told staff that OpenAI is “optimistic” it can bring back Mr Altman and Mr Brockman back, according to tech news website The Information.

OpenAI’s six-person board said on Friday night that it “no longer has confidence in [Mr Altman’s] ability to continue leading OpenAI”, blindsiding him by immediately sacking him over video call and removing chairman Greg Brockman, Mr Altman’s ally, from the board.



The company said Mr Altman was “not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering his ability to exercise his responsibilities” and replaced him with chief technology officer Mira Murati.



The sacking has since been reported as the result of disagreements with chief scientist Ilya Sutskever over Mr Altman’s increasingly commercial plans for the company, in contrast with its not-for-profit ethos.



Mr Altman, a popular figure in Silicon Valley, is said to be considering launching a new project with Mr Brockman and a group of OpenAI employees who have quit in protest at his firing if he does not return to the company.



ChatGPT, which allows users to compose essays, look up information and write software code, has been an unexpected phenomenon since it was released less than a year ago. It has signed up more than 100m users while OpenAI is on the verge of securing an $86bn valuation as corporate customers queue up to use its systems.



The technology’s success has rekindled concerns about the potential risks of artificial intelligence, leading to government action such as this month’s AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park. Mr Altman and other AI bosses pledged to allow governments to review their systems before they are released at the event, hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



Mr Altman is believed to have been sacked in part because of his efforts to raise money for other ventures. On Sunday evening, Bloomberg reported that he had been seeking to secure billions from Middle East investors for a new semiconductor company to challenge Nvidia’s grip on the AI market.