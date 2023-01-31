What is ChatGPT? Here's what you need to know about the viral chat bot

Getty Images

We love a tech trend. From Spotify InstaFest to the AI portraits that went viral on social media; if everyone is talking about something, we want to know about it. The latest technology to take the internet by a storm is ChatGPT, aka the chat bot that appears capable of creating human-like responses to almost anything that you ask it.

What is ChatGPT?

In simple terms, ChatGPT is a general-purpose chatbot that creates AI-generated content. It can essentially create an answer or response to whatever you please - whether it's something factual or emotional.

The website recommends asking the chat bot a question or request, which it will then generate a reply or response for you. At a basic level, you can kind of ask ChatGPT anything - whether that's to formulate an email reply to your boss for you, or a question with a fact-based answer, like an explanation of a geographical event.

Try ChatGPT here

Getty Images



How can you use ChatGPT?

As mentioned, the bot can be used for anything from answering simple questions to having philosophical conversations, or something more personal like coming up with wedding gift ideas for you. It's also possible to get super specific - you could ask it to create a birthday message for your sister, using a Lady Gaga quote, for example. People have also suggested it could be used to write long-form essays or articles, providing you input enough detail or a word count.

What has been the response to ChatGPT on social media?

It's safe to say ChatGPT has garnered a lot of attention on socials, not least from users experimenting with the conversation-based bot to see what kind of responses it's capable of creating.

While some people are big fans of the device, praising its ability to use reason and create informed answers, while others have questioned its fact-checking capability and also its math skills, as some of the responses have not been super reliable.

Still, it could be an interesting insight into the future, right?

You Might Also Like