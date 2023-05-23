ChatGPT creator warns of ‘existential risk’ from AI within a decade

Sam Altman - JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ChatGPT creator OpenAI has warned that superhuman artificial intelligence (AI) posing an “existential risk” to humanity could become reality within just ten years.

The startup’s top bosses have called for the regulation of AI and warned that “superintelligence” is comparable to nuclear energy in terms of the risks it poses to mankind.

AI scientists from companies including OpenAI, which is thought to have secured $10bn (£8bn) in backing from Microsoft for its ChatGPT technology, are racing to create software capable of making decisions like a human would.

OpenAI’s chief executive Sam Altman, president Greg Brockman, and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever said that it was “conceivable” that AI could surpass expert-level abilities “in most domains” within the next 10 years.

“We must mitigate the risks of today’s AI technology too, but superintelligence will require special treatment and coordination,” said the company's bosses in a blog post.

“We are likely to eventually need something like an [International Atomic Energy Agency] for superintelligence efforts; any effort above a certain capability (or resources like compute) threshold will need to be subject to an international authority,” they added.

It comes as Google’s chief executive urged developers to build AI platforms “safely and responsibly” in order to keep users safe.

Writing in the Financial Times, Sundar Pichai urged authorities to regulate AI urgently as it was “the most profound technology humanity is working on today”.

“I still believe AI is too important not to regulate, and too important not to regulate well,” he wrote.

OpenAI’s call for a global regulatory agency comes after Elon Musk urged companies to halt all AI development for six months until regulators around the world can establish limits for the technology.

The Tesla chief executive and other signatories of a March open letter from the Future of Life Institute, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and the head of the Doomsday Clock, said that “out of control” AI development could “pose profound risks to society and humanity”.

Story continues

Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, warned the US Congress last week that rogue AI could cause “significant harm to the world” as he testified to lawmakers about the technology’s potential risks.

Advocates of AI say the technology will transform the world, freeing up people from menial tasks to do more meaningful work.

The public explosion in AI was triggered by OpenAI’s public release of its GPT-3 technology, the large language model underpinning its ChatGPT platform.

The chatbot can answer natural-language questions from humans and can even hold a conversation.

Yet Microsoft’s deployment of ChatGPT in its Bing Chat service led to a public backlash after the AI appeared to develop a nihilistic persona which called itself Sydney.

Other leading tech companies have made public missteps with hasty rollouts of AI technology.

Google’s Bard service gave a wrong answer that was reproduced in launch publicity, wiping $120bn from the company’s market valuation.

Meanwhile public attention is turning to the output of image models such as Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, which are increasingly being used to generate fake photorealistic images of scenes, including depicting the Pope in a designer puffer jacket.