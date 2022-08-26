Chateau Marmont Reaches Deal With Workers Who Picketed Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Kate Briquelet
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Legendary West Hollywood hotel Chateau Marmont has reached an agreement with its workers to recognize their union, spelling the end of a boycott at the celebrity playground that included protests and a picket line outside Jay-Z’s annual Oscars party.

UNITE HERE Local 11, the union representing the lodging’s staff, announced the deal on Thursday and said employees will soon begin negotiating their first contract. Signed by hotelier André Balazs and Local 11 co-president Kurt Petersen, the agreement states the parties “have reached an understanding that will allow the hotel to return to its normal level of operations.”

“All prior disputes have been laid to rest,” the document says, before concluding, “We believe that it solidifies the foundation of the Chateau’s historic success: the commitment to its guests and employees, both of which are famous for their loyalty and longevity.”

In March of this year, Chateau workers who were laid off at the start of COVID protested outside Jay-Z’s “Gold Party,” held at the hotel’s Bar Marmont. Some guests including DJ Khaled faced jeers from demonstrators as they passed the scene, and footage from TMZ showed protesters yelling “Shame on you!” next to his vehicle.

Other stars who crossed the workers’ “picket line” included Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Diddy, Zoe Kravitz, Jessica Alba, Rihanna, Jon Hamm, Tyler Perry, and Rosario Dawson—who afterward claimed she was unaware of the boycott and vowed to stop frequenting the hotel until after the labor dispute was settled.

Among the protesters was Martha Moran, who told The Daily Beast she was terminated after three decades as a Chateau housekeeper and had been struggling to pay her bills. At the time, she hoped Jay-Z and Beyoncé would find another venue for their celebrity-studded soiree. “If they go, it’s just going to tell André [and other Chateau Marmont execs] that they can do anything they want,” Moran said earlier this year.

In a statement on Thursday, Moran announced the hotel was reinstating her as a room attendant. “Housekeeping is a tough job and veteran housekeepers like myself usually have a hard time planning for retirement,” she said. “I am glad to be returning to the Chateau Marmont with a union that will help me retire with dignity and respect.”

The Chateau Marmont backlash began in spring of 2020, after the hotel terminated nearly all of its 200 non-union staff and reportedly left them without health insurance or severance. (Balazs, responding to a local councilmember's letter about the situation, claimed the hotel provided more than $250,000 to employees impacted by the COVID layoffs, ranging from $350 for newer staffers to over $5,000 for “long-tenured” workers.)

Amid the union-led battle, multiple actors, musicians and other personalities made public declarations backing the employees. Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello tweeted in support of the workers in April 2021. A month later, actress Jane Fonda made a video championing the boycott, saying, “The Chateau fired almost its entire workforce. No job security. No affordable health care—during a pandemic!”

Some productions even canceled shoots at the Sunset Boulevard haunt, including Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos film and Paramount+ series The Offer.

In since-deleted posts on UNITE HERE’s website and Twitter account, the union listed other supporters of the boycott: Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Robin Thede, Quinta Brunson, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Roxane Gay, Ashley Nicole Black and Samira Wiley.

“The pandemic devastated tourism workers,” Petersen said in a statement on Thursday. “The workers at Chateau Marmont, like so many more, lost their jobs. But they never lost hope. They led the fight to pass right to return to work laws in California and now they are Union. They are heroes of this pandemic.”

Still, the labor protests weren’t the only issue plaguing the hotel. Several employees filed lawsuits alleging a hostile work environment for people of color.

Adrian Jules, a Black employee, sued Balazs and the company in December 2020 for discrimination, sexual harassment, invasion of privacy, bullying, and workplace harassment. His federal lawsuit is on pause as the dispute heads to arbitration in December, court records show.

Two other workers, Thomasina Gross and April Blackwell, also filed suits in Los Angeles County alleging harassment and discrimination. Both women claimed, among other things, that managers at the hotel made racist comments to Black employees.

Chateau representatives have suggested that the complaints were filed as part of the UNITE HERE union campaign, and one hotel spokesperson previously told The Daily Beast the claims in the lawsuits were “bogus” and “manufactured” for press coverage.

“These meritless allegations are all unproven for one simple reason: they were manufactured in lawsuits bought and paid for by Unite Here Local 11 as part of their targeted efforts to unionize Chateau Marmont,” the rep said, adding that “Chateau Marmont has a long and well-documented history of diversity and inclusion among both our employees and our guests.”

The spokesperson noted that Lauren Teukolsky, an attorney for Blackwell and Gross, requested dismissals of the cases soon after they were filed. UNITE HERE has previously posted on its website that “Both women's lawsuits have been moved into private arbitration, a secret court system that disproportionately affects women of color.”

Asked for comment, Teukolsky told The Daily Beast, “We are in the process of formalizing agreements with Chateau Marmont that will represent an amicable resolution of both cases.”

She couldn’t comment further but celebrated the union win on Thursday in a Twitter post.

“Still pinching myself over here,” she wrote. “Chateau Marmont going union.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Paredes' field goals rally Stampeders past Argonauts 22-19

    TORONTO — Calgary Stampeders safety Elie Bouka still knows what to do when he gets his hands on the football. Bouka returned an interception 62 yards for the touchdown that helped rally Calgary past the Toronto Argonauts 22-19 on Saturday night. Bouka's pick-six at 12:23 of the third quarter pulled the Stampeders to within 19-16 before Dedrick Mills was stopped short on the two-point conversion. But the six-foot-one, 204-pound Laval, Que., native's TD set the stage for veteran kicker Rene Parede

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.