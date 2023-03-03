Chat GPT AI Powered Automated Review Reply Service Launched by Dandy

Irvine, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, California -

Dandy, an Irvine, California based reputation management agency, is pleased to announce the launch of their brand new ChatGPT-powered automated review reply services. Dandy offers businesses and brands a reliable method of automating review disputes, managing all reviews in one dashboard and generating new positive reviews via SMS and email.

Bri Nicole of Dandy says, “If you own a business, you already know how important your online reputation is. In today’s digital world, your online reputation can make or break your success, and a key aspect of your reputation is your reviews. Customer reviews are a major factor in how potential new customers perceive your business by building trust and credibility, and your interaction with these reviews shows them what kind of business you are. However, you can’t spend time responding to every review, whether they are positive or negative, because it can become a very time-consuming procedure. This is where our brand new technology comes in.”

Dandy’s new technology can mean that business owners or brand managers never have to write a manual reply to a review again. Thanks to this technology, businesses can easily automate replies to any reviews. Using Local SEO optimization and AI, Dandy’s tool is able to make each reply seem authentic, personal, and unique. This can save a lot of time and money for businesses — the automation can be implemented across all their locations and review sites. Not only will Dandy’s AI powered technology respond realistically to a review, it will also automatically post them on behalf of the business to all major review sites as applicable. Learn more about Dandy’s new AI assisted technology here: https://getdandy.com/automated-review-reply/.

Dandy’s technology utilizes artificial intelligence to custom craft each review reply. The artificial intelligence model being used — ChatGPT — is an advancement in AI technology. It is a generative language transformer that is able to process natural language and form an appropriate response. Built on top of OpenAI's GPT-3 family of large language models and fine-tuned using both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques, it is one of the most powerful AI tools available today.

Story continues

Dandy uses ChatGPT in combination with their own artificial intelligence to prepare review replies in a way that is both personal and optimized for local SEO, helping businesses climb in Google and other review site’s local search rankings. The tool can be customized and configured, allowing business owners to selectively reply to reviews as needed. It can reply to both old and new 4 and 5 Star reviews. Additionally, it also allows business owners to preview each message before it is posted, so oversight remains possible at various levels.

Nicole says, “Dandy has always been about being at the forefront of AI technology and utilizing its power to help our clients. With this new technology, powered by ChatGPT, we can lighten your load, and save you and your team valuable time that would have otherwise been spent on a menial task. This means that you have more time to focus on other, more critical areas of your business without compromising on acknowledging and responding to your customer reviews. This will boost your business’s online reputation, attract new customers, and help you retain existing customers. That’s not all. By automating the process, our technology ensures that your team’s time is spent more efficiently, which translates to cost savings for your business. Overall, our technology is a valuable investment that will improve your online reputation, save you time, and help you grow your business. If you are interested in seeing how this works, you can always get in touch with us, and we can schedule a demonstration for you.”

https://vimeo.com/803165353

More information about the range of services provided by Dandy can be found at their official website at the following link: http://www.getdandy.com. Dandy offers a free 15 minute demo for interested parties who would like to get a firsthand demonstration of its capabilities. Bri Nicole encourages interested parties to get in touch via email or phone. Dandy also maintains a social media presence and can be found on Facebook and Twitter.

###

For more information about Dandy, contact the company here:



Dandy

Bri Nicole

9492390778

bri@getdandy.com

9891 Irvine Center Drive #200

Irvine, CA 92618

CONTACT: Bri Nicole



