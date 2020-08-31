Chasten Buttigieg talks Biden, quarantine and new memoir: 'I wanted to write my real story'

Swiping through dating apps can feel like a mindless activity, but one quick flick of your finger could land you a spouse.

That sounds like the opening to a cheesy Hallmark movie. When your name is Chasten Buttigieg, though, it is reality. The 31-year-old middle-school teacher happened to swipe right on the Hinge profile of Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, several years ago. He would go on to become the first out gay man to run for president from a major party.

But enough about Pete (or "Peter," as Chasten calls him). Chasten Buttigieg spoke with USA TODAY from South Bend, where his husband had been doing a ton of work for the Democratic National Convention. Chasten Buttigieg, meanwhile, had a lazy morning with his dogs Buddy and Truman, drank iced coffee ("obviously") and fielded press interviews for his new memoir, "I Have Something to Tell You" (Atria Books, 237 pp.), out Tuesday.

The title is appropriate: Chasten Buttigieg does indeed have something – many things, from the hilarious to harrowing – to tell us that go beyond his prolific Twitter account. The book covers his upbringing in Traverse City, Michigan; his senior year of high school in Germany; coming out; stints at multiple universities; teaching; moving to South Bend; and a presidential campaign. And that's barely the half of it.

"I Have Something to Tell You" (Atria Books, 237 pp.), by Chasten Buttigieg, is out Tuesday. More

'I wanted to write my real story'

Chasten Buttigieg has touched on his sexual assault in the past but is disclosing the full story for the first time in his memoir for a larger audience.

"He grabbed at my clothes and body, and when I tried to move my hands, he forced me back down," Chasten Buttigieg writes.

He discusses another physical altercation with a partner, shedding an uncomfortable but important light on domestic violence, as well as previous suicidal thoughts and thinking constantly about his dad's gun stored in the basement.

"In politics, you're not supposed to open up about those things," Chasten Buttigieg says. "It seems like people don't share their vulnerabilities because if you were ever vulnerable or something happened to you, then somehow it makes you weak. And I just don't understand that and I don't prescribe to that thinking."

Opening up through writing scared him. "I wanted to write my real story. And some of that was being really honest about what I thought, what I went through and what I experienced and navigated and some of it was heartbreaking."

Chasten Buttigieg talks the 'boundaries of queerness'

Like many a queer memoir before it, Chasten Buttigieg's story covered the coming out process. "I just grew up in a bubble that told me everything about me was wrong and twisted and sinful, and it never felt like there would be a solution," he says.

Coming out to his parents was initially rough – his mother asked him if he was sick, for example. "I think she might have thought I had AIDS," he writes.

But he's proud of how they've handled it over time: "I'm so grateful that I have a family that takes feedback. And they asked a lot of hard questions. But they also took a lot of hard feedback, because they were operating in the same bubble I grew up in, and they just didn't know."

Story continues