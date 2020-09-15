Chase's new credit card has big-time benefits without an annual fee

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.

At the end of August, Chase announced the Chase Freedom Flex, a cash-back rewards credit card that has no annual fee. The brand-new card gives you the best of both worlds—there’s a 5% cash-back category that changes every quarter plus three fixed categories that reward spending on travel, dining, and drugstore shopping.

In the world of category credit cards, this combination is pretty unique. Plus, the Chase Freedom Flex card has several introductory offers that may be hard to pass up.

In this review, we break down what the Freedom Flex has to offer to help you decide if it'd be a nice addition to your wallet.

Annual fee: None

None Introductory purchase APR: 0% APR for 15 months

0% APR for 15 months Regular APR: 14.99% to 23.74%

14.99% to 23.74% Balance transfer APR: 14.99% to 23.74%

14.99% to 23.74% Balance transfer fee: 5% or $5, whichever is greater

5% or $5, whichever is greater Points: Earn 5% cash back on the first $1,500 spent in revolving categories each quarter, 5% on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on dining and drugstore purchases, and 1% on all other purchases.

Earn 5% cash back on the first $1,500 spent in revolving categories each quarter, 5% on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on dining and drugstore purchases, and 1% on all other purchases. Introductory rewards offer: An additional 4% on groceries during the first year and on Lyft rides through March 2022

An additional 4% on groceries during the first year and on Lyft rides through March 2022 Foreign transaction fee: 3%

Who should get the Chase Freedom Flex?

The Chase Freedom Flex gives you plenty of opportunities to earn cash back for the bare essentials. According to Chase, the changing quarterly category may offer 5% cash back on groceries, streaming services, gas, utilities, or specific retailers. For example, cardholders will earn the top rewards rate while shopping at Walmart and PayPal October through December.

If you’re not cooking much at home lately, you can rack up 3% on dining and takeout, including certain delivery services. You can also score 3% whenever you hit up the drugstore for personal care items.

If you’re looking for a card with intro offers, the Freedom Flex has plenty of sign-up incentives. There’s a 0% APR introductory offer on purchases for the first 15 months. So, if you want to do a DIY home project or you need to buy a big-ticket item, you could do so on the card and pay it off slowly without having to worry about interest charges.

The Freedom Flex also offers an additional 4% cash back on the first $12,000 you spend on groceries during the first year, for a total of 5%. (This is only for supermarket shopping and excludes spending at superstores like Walmart and Target.) If your habits line up with the average American, who according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics spends $375 each month, your spending will fit comfortably under that cap.

There's more. As of this publishing, if you spend $500 within the first three months, you’ll also earn a $200 cash bonus.

And through March 2022, the card will give you an extra 4% on Lyft rides, so you get a total of 5% back. Cardholders also get a free DashPass for three months. DashPass is DoorDash’s subscription service where you get free delivery on eligible orders. After the free membership expires, you’ll get another nine months of DashPass for 50% off.

What points do you get with the Chase Freedom Flex?

There’s a lot to unpack, so here’s a bulleted list:

5% cash back on the first $1,500 you spend each quarter in the revolving rewards category

5% when you book travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards—e.g., airline tickets, hotel stays, car rentals, activities, and cruises

5% on Lyft rides through March 2022

3% at drugstores

3% on dining (including takeout)

1% on everything else

Cash back earned is tracked in points, and one point is worth one cent. Points never expire as long as your account is open, and you can redeem cash back for cash, gift cards, travel, or products and services through “pay with points.”

What perks do you get with the Chase Freedom Flex?

The Freedom Flex is a Mastercard—the first from Chase in five years—that comes with World Elite Mastercard perks. With Zero Liability Protection, cardholders won’t be held liable for unauthorized purchases.

