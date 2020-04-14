The Chase's Beast makes lifeline cameo on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Photo credit: ITV

From Digital Spy

When Charlotte Church appeared on the celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?this weekend, she used a very clever contact for a lifeline – with very surprising results.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

The singer was faced with a question she wasn't sure she could answer, and opted to call none other than Mark 'The Beast' Labbett – the quizzing surpemo from The Chase.

Genius, right? Turns out The Beast is an old friend of the family. "My mum used to own a pub in Cardiff called the Robin Hood and he used to come down to the quiz nights there," Charlotte said.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: Quiz viewers praise Michael Sheen's "uncanny" Chris Tarrant performance

"He then became friendly with my family. I used to pop into the pub on a Thursday every now and again in my early-to-mid-20s, and joined in the quiz with him a number of times.

"When I got asked to do the show, I knew exactly who my phone a friend would be!"

So naturally, when asked what publication discontinued in print in 2019 – a) Argos catalogue, b) The Independent, c) Yellow Pages or d) Beano – she called The Beast for some answers.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: ITV Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? drama Quiz will challenge everything you thought you knew

Trouble was, he wasn't sure of the answer at all! Despite his impeccable record on The Chase, he couldn't give a confident answer – guessing it was the Yellow Pages. Charlotte had to use her 50/50 lifeline to be more sure. Shocking.

(And thankfully, it was the Yellow Pages.)

Last night (April 13), ITV aired the first episode of Quiz – which dramatised the legendary Who Wants to Be a Millionaire coughing scandal, where a couple were found guilty of cheating their way to the top prize.

Fleabag star Sian Clifford spoke to Digital Spy about her role on the drama (as Diana Ingram, whose husband Charles was in the Millionaire hotseat), as well as what we will learn from the show.

Story continues

Photo credit: Getty Images

Watch Now Fleabag (2016)

"I think you're going to see a side to this story we've not seen before," she said, "which isn't just the Ingram's story – but it is partly the Ingram's story – which I'm really, really excited to bring to life.

"It's also showing the origin story of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and I think that it's important that the audience know that side of things to understand ITV's involvement in pursuing the case.

"You can just see how emotional it is for everyone involved, and why it became so heightened and perhaps blown out of proportion, let’s say."

Quiz continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like