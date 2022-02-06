The Chase's Anne Hegerty shares the NSFW transformation she'd give The Governess

Photo credit: ITV

Anne Hegerty has revealed that she was shut down by ITV's The Chase after suggesting an NSFW look for the show.

The expert quizzer, 63, told BBC Radio Manchester that she wanted The Governess's costume to be a bit more X-rated than it is currently.

Hegerty said: "I really would like my costume to include high heels, fishnet stockings and a whip, but they don't seem to want to go for that."

When devising the costume in the first place, which now features a knee-length skirt and a belted blazer with flat shoes, Hegarty wanted a trouser suit from the high-end fashion house she was sent to but they refused.

"They sent me with our fashion stylist to a shop to try on some clothes and the stylist took some pictures and sent them back to the producer. When I got back to the studio the producer said, 'Did you have a nice shopping trip?'"

"And I said, 'Oh yes. I think I'm going to have a nice little navy Chanel trouser suit,' and they said, 'I think you're not.'"



"I went, 'OK', and then I saw what they were going to put me in and I was like, 'Right, well, clearly there's going to be no room for vanity here.'"

Hegerty noted that the while the clothes do come from a "expensive Italian fashion house", it looks as if "it's been bought from a charity shop."

Her outfit was not the only NSFW choice she wanted for the show, having chosen 'The Governess' as her nickname because she thought it sounded "more kinky" than the original suggestion of 'The Headmistress'.

Hegerty has a steely demeanour and is known both for her quiz talent and her hilarious put downs of contestants on The Chase.

She has also appeared in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the Australian version of The Chase and the spin-off show Beat The Chasers.

