Chase Young, Nick Bosa combine for strip sack of Trevor Lawrence in Young's 1st game with 49ers

This is what the San Francisco 49ers had in mind when they traded for Chase Young.

Young made his 49ers debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after joining San Francisco from the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline. He made an immediate impact alongside fellow Pro Bowl pass rusher Nick Bosa.

With San Francisco leading 10-0 early in the second quarter, the Jaguars faced second-and-15 from the 49ers' 46-yard line. The 49ers dropped back eight men in coverage as the Jaguars worked with an empty backfield in an obvious passing situation. San Francisco still got pressure.

Young and Bosa both beat their blockers off the edge. When Lawrence couldn't find an open receiver on his first look, he stepped up in the pocket. There, he was met by both Bosa and Young, who each anticipated his move. Both players wrapped Lawrence up while Bosa swiped at the ball, forcing a fumble.

The 49ers recovered the ball for a turnover at midfield.

Applying pressure with a four-man rush is one of football's most coveted abilities. Doing so limits even the best NFL quarterbacks. Getting pressure with three is even better. It requires special talent off the edge, which the 49ers possess.

Bosa's a three-time Pro Bowler and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Young's a former Defensive Rookie of the Year who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after being selected as the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. Injuries have hindered his career since, but he's just 24 years old with the upside that made him an elite prospect coming out of Ohio State. He's landed in a situation on a strong 49ers defense that can unleash that upside.

Young won't see many double teams playing opposite Bosa on the 49ers pass rush. As long as he's healthy, he'll have plenty of opportunity to disrupt opposing backfields in San Francisco. For the 49ers, the tandem could add to a difference maker in their season after they entered their Week 9 bye on a three-game losing streak.