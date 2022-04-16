The Chase star Paul Sinha says he is ‘fighting fit’ and tells fans to ‘cherish life’ after Parkinson’s diagnosis

The Chase star Paul Sinha has told fans to “cherish life” as he shared on update on his Parkinson’s disease.

In May 2019, the comedian and quizzer was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder, two years after experiencing an early symptom in a “sudden-onset, frozen right shoulder”.

Appearing on Loose Women on Friday (15 April) for Parkinson’s Awareness Week, Sinha said that he was “fighting fit”.

“To be perfectly honest with you, Covid has been more part of my life than Parkinson’s because Parkinson’s is quite a slow process compared to a global pandemic,” he said.

“So I’ve had more worries with Covid than Parkinson’s because I’m not quite where I was two years ago for sure but I’m still fighting fit.”

Asked for advice for anyone showing symptoms of the condition, Sinha said: “The NHS is still one of the greatest things we have and it’s there for you and you’ve paid your taxes to use it… Go and see your GP, if you’re worried about any aspect of your health, go and seek help. Don’t sit on the problem like I did for a few months.”

He then told viewers to “cherish life”.

Parkinson’s is caused by a lack of dopamine in the brain, with symptoms including involuntary tremors, slower movement and stiffness in the muscles.

Last year, Sinha was forced to drop out of ITV’s spin-off quiz series Beat the Chasers due to the condition.