Chase Rogers Birmingham, MI Realtor Help On How To Buy a New Home in Michigan

Realtor Chase Rogers
·2 min read

Realtor Chase Rogers

Chase Rogers a leading Birmingham Michigan real estate agent gives insight on the different things that new home buyers should consider when purchasing real estate.
Chase Rogers a leading Birmingham Michigan real estate agent gives insight on the different things that new home buyers should consider when purchasing real estate.
Chase Rogers a leading Birmingham Michigan real estate agent gives insight on the different things that new home buyers should consider when purchasing real estate.

Birmingham, MI , Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time and time again investing in Real Estate has proven to be one of the best investments a person can make. However, the process of buying a home is one that is riddled with intricacies and difficulties that can oftentimes lead to buyers making poor decisions if they don’t have experience in what can typically be a market of high rollers.

According to Chase Rogers, a 29-year old real estate mogul based out of Michigan, there are a few things that every buyer should look out for when they are looking to purchase a home.

“At any house there are a ton of different variables, whether it be location, the threshold on market, or what it might sell for and whether it is the right time,” Rogers said.

A lot of these factors can be quite difficult to gauge for the average person, which is why utilizing the help of an agent makes for an attractive option, especially for those who are newer to the game.

“There are really a few reasons why having an agent can be extremely helpful and worth it in the long run,” Rogers said. “There are so many variables that I have already laid the groundwork for and having knowledge of the surrounding area will allow me to get the best possible price.”

In addition to that, real estate deals can often involve heightened emotion due to differing analyses of the house and attachment to the property that could be in place. “Having a third party who can negotiate with the other side is quite helpful because as an agent I am going to be able to take a pragmatic approach that’ll result in the best possible outcome.”

Rogers added that action on a property isn’t necessarily confined to the listing price, and depending on the situation, it could be worth it to bid lower or even higher than what the house is listed for.

“A lot of times people don’t even know that you can actually place a bid that is lower than the listing price on the house,” Rogers said. “Other times, comparable houses in the surrounding area will have sold for more than the listing price, and at that point it can be worth it to actually outbid the listing price, because it may get competitive otherwise and the final sale price will go up, so it is good to lock it down as soon as possible.”

Media Contact for Realtor Chase Rogers - Massimo@tansocial.com

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Report: NHL could ask players to defer more salary in 2020-21

    The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • NBA rumor tracker: Knicks move up in draft, acquire No. 23 pick from Jazz

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Saints' Drew Brees reportedly out at least 2 weeks after further evaluation

    A second opinion didn't change anything for Drew Brees, who is expected to be out for at least two weeks.

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • Giants coach Joe Judge surprisingly fires offensive line coach Marc Colombo

    Sources dispute report there was a physical confrontation between Judge and Colombo.

  • Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Bellator's A.J. McKee close to realizing his MMA dreams

    On Thursday (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network/DAZN) at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, McKee will meet Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 253 in the semifinals of Bellator’s featherweight grand prix.

  • Chargers QB Justin Herbert looks totally different after first haircut in 2 years

    No one knew Justin Herbert looked like a high school sophomore under all that hair.

  • NFL draft top 5 snapshot: Quarterbacks go 1-2-3 with revamped draft order

    Quarterbacks fly off the board with the first three selections.

  • New York Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo.Coach Joe Judge announced the stunning move on Wednesday without explanation. Veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will finish the season running the line.The Giants (3-7) are heading into a bye week with the new offensive line starting to play well. New York has won two straight games to get back in the race for the NFC East title.“We appreciate what Marc has done, but I felt like this move is in the best interest of the team,” Judge said in a statement.Judge and DeGuglielmo worked together on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in New England in 2014-15. DeGuglielmo interviewed to be the offensive line coach after Judge was hired.Judge has already spoken with the media on Wednesday and he was not available for questions about the firing. He is not scheduled to talk to the media again until Monday.Colombo was not immediately available for comment.The relatively new line has started to mesh after a slow start. Coming into the season the only carryovers on the starting unit were left guard Will Hernandez and right guard Kevin Zeitler.Nick Gates was converted to a centre and the tackle spots were manned by rookie Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick overall in the draft, and free agent signee Cam Fleming, who was with Dallas last season with Colombo as his line coach.When the Giants hired former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to be the offensive co-ordinator, Colombo followed him here.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Canavan, The Associated Press

  • Expect a shootout in prime time with Seahawks vs. Cardinals

    There is a word that has become taboo in NFL circles in the Pacific Northwest and in the Valley of the Sun.Defence.Sure, Seattle has an established megastar in quarterback Russell Wilson and a budding one in receiver DK Metcalf. And yes, the Cardinals have the reverse in QB Kyler Murray throwing prayers to — and having them answered — by veteran DeAndre Hopkins. What neither of these NFC West leaders (along with the Rams, all 6-3) possesses is enough defence.Which means Thursday's night prime-timer should be filled with points that are pleasing to the eye, and defence viewers want to turn away from watching.The Seahawks rank dead last against the pass, with the Cardinals at the top of the list as a passing threat. And while Arizona is middle of the pack in many defensive statistics, the offence much of the time has to bail out the D.So yes, both units tend to be Legions of Doom.This is an absolutely critical contest for both teams in the NFL's best division. The West members manage to beat up on each other, which could cost all of them the single conference bye in the playoffs. Seattle already lost at Arizona last month, in overtime, and also has fallen to the Rams.Seattle, No. 13 in the AP Pro32, is a 3-point choice over No. 9 ArizonaUPSET SPECIAL: CARDINALS, 35-30KNOCKOUT POOL: Pro Picks moved along with its selection of Tampa Bay and now tries the VIKINGS.No. 17 New England (minus 2 1/2) at No. 28 HoustonWe're still not buying the Patriots as a contender, but they should handle the Texans.BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 23-16No. 1 Pittsburgh (minus-9) at No. 31 JacksonvilleThe Steelers don't always play their best in Northern Florida. They don't need their best this time.STEELERS, 26-13No. 4 Green Bay (plus 1 1-2) at No. 11 IndianapolisIf the Colts win, we need to take them seriously as a contender.COLTS, 26-24No. 2 Kansas City (minus 6) at No. 10 Las VegasIf the Raiders win, we need to take them seriously as a contender, too.CHIEFS, 30-20No. 14 Tennessee (plus 6 1-2) at No. 7 BaltimoreThese two should be contenders. Should be.RAVENS, 20-19No. 12 Miami (minus 3) at No. 25 DenverMiami is showing impressive consistency, while Denver is the exact opposite.DOLPHINS, 21-13No. 8 Los Angeles Rams (plus 4) at No. 5 Tampa Bay, Monday nightBruce Arians is worried about his aged quarterback staying up late to play games.RAMS, 26-24No. 30 Dallas (plus 7) at No. 16 MinnesotaTake an NFC Least team against a non-division opponent? No way.VIKINGS, 24-20No. 21 Philadelphia (OFF) at No. 15 ClevelandTake an NFC Least team against a non-division opponent? No way.BROWNS, 27-17No. 27 Cincinnati (pick-em) at No. 29 WashingtonTake an NFC Least team against a non-division opponent? No way.BENGALS, 28-23No. 32 New York Jets (plus 9) at No. 26 Los Angeles ChargersThe Jets belong in the NFC Least — where they would be last, too.CHARGERS, 34-23No. 20 Atlanta (OFF) at No. 3 New OrleansThis will be no breeze for the Saints without Drew Brees.SAINTS, 23-21No. 23 Detroit (OFF) at No. 22 CarolinaThe Lions actually could reach .500 with a win. So ...LIONS, 20-16___2020 RECORDLast Week: Straight up: 10-4. Against spread: 5-5-2Season: Straight up: 98-48-1. Against spread: 75-63-4Best Bet: Straight up: 9-1. Against spread: 7-3Upset Special: Straight up: 4-6. Against spread: 4-4-2___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • PS5, Xbox Series X production of 'Madden 21' was challenged by the pandemic. Here's how the EA team adjusted

    It's not easy to build a video game, especially a wildly popular one, even when you're in an office setting. Clint Oldenburg and his coworkers had to adjust.

  • Two more Uruguay players test positive for COVID-19

    SAO PAULO — Two Uruguay players and five team staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after the 2-0 home loss to Brazil in South American World Cup qualifying, the country's soccer federation said Wednesday.Defender Alexis Rolin and striker Diego Rossi, along with the five staff, were all in good health condition, the federation said on social media.Striker Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz missed the Brazil game after testing positive on Monday.Suárez is also set to miss Saturday's Spanish league game between his new club, Atletico Madrid, and his former team Barcelona.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Ogbah's breakout season helps Dolphins join playoff race

    MIAMI — Emmanuel Ogbah is leading the charge for the Miami Dolphins’ disruptive defence, motivated by a desire to stay put.“I’ve been around,” Ogbah said with a chuckle. “I’ve been on three teams in five years. I’m tired of moving.”A breakout season has the Dolphins keen to keep him around. Ogbah is tied for fourth in the NFL with a career-high eight sacks, and has had at least one in each of the past six games while twice forcing fumbles that teammates returned for touchdowns.He's a playmaker on a unit ranked second in the NFL in takeaways per game and fourth in points allowed. While the focus in Miami has been on rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it is dramatic defensive improvement that has fueled a surprising surge by the Dolphins (6-3) into playoff contention.“That’s the reason they’ve won five in a row now, the way they’re playing on defence,” said Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, whose potent offence netted a season-low 273 yards in last week's loss at Miami. The Dolphins play Sunday at Denver (3-6).Five veteran newcomers start for coach Brian Flores' defence, and none has made a bigger impact than Ogbah, who signed a $15 million, two-year deal in March that now looks like a bargain for the Dolphins.Ogbah's job title is end, but he's used in a variety of ways on a defence that has thrived through its unpredictability.“He has shown ability to be multiple, and we can move him around,” defensive co-ordinator Josh Boyer said. “He does a lot of things for us. He can set the edge, he can handle double-teams, he can rush the passer, he can rush the passer individually, he can do it with stunts. There are a lot of things he does for us that probably don't get noticed."Ten Dolphins have at least one sack this year, in part because foes are focused on Ogbah, as cornerback Nik Needham noted after sacking the Chargers' Justin Herbert last week.“When I came off the edge, the running back had his eyes locked on Ogbah,” Needham said. "That freed me up off the edge, and Herbert ran right up to me. He’s a dominant force out there for sure.”At 27, he's also a late bloomer. The Nigeria native was considered a potential NFL star after making 12 1/2 sacks as a senior at Oklahoma State, and the Cleveland Browns took him in the second round of the 2016 draft. It took him three years to total 12 1/2 sacks for the Browns, where his injuries became an issue, and they traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed the final 2 1/2 months of their Super Bowl championship season last year with a torn chest muscle.“It has been a journey,” Ogbah said. “I’ve had my ups and downs.”Last off-season he tried to tame the roller coaster by getting in better shape, spending some of his free agent earnings on better nutrition, acupuncture, massages and cryotherapy.“I don’t think about the money; I think about it as an investment to my body," he said.The payoff might lead to the playoffs, and Ogbah might have finally found a home.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL___Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_WineSteven Wine, The Associated Press

  • Report: Antonio Brown's dispute with HOA originally started over landscaping issue

    Antonio Brown reportedly had a landscaping issue in August that has since been resolved.

  • Chiefs signing 2019 1st-round pick Baker to practice squad

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing safety DeAndre Baker, taking a chance on the 2019 first-round draft pick after he was let go by the New York Giants amid legal problems, but subsequently had all charges against him dropped this week.The Chiefs are signing Baker to the practice squad, though that may be a short-lived stop before he is elevated to the 53-man roster. Baker must first pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he is allowed in the locker room.“He was a good player in college. He did a nice job at Georgia,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “Other than that, I don't know much about him other than he was a good player in college.”Baker had been charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after he was accused of taking jewelry and cash at gunpoint during an incident in May. The Giants told Baker to stay away from their team while the legal process played out, and he ultimately was prosecuted for four counts of robbery with a firearm.The alleged victims later recanted their stories and those charges were dropped after a South Florida attorney was arrested Monday for attempting to extort Baker — the 30th overall pick in 2019 — on behalf of three of the alleged victims.Reid deferred most of the questions surrounding Baker to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, who typically is not made available to reporters during the season. But the ultra-aggressive Veach has been known to take a chance on players with character questions, and more often than not they have worked out in the Chiefs' favour.“I know when he gets here he'll see the environment we have,” Reid said, “and you know, he's going to be asked to work hard and keep his nose clean. That's what you do. We're very honest with that, and open, and when Brett deals with that he keeps it real with these guys, whoever we're bringing in. Anything else is unacceptable. That's how we go.”The signing comes amid significant roster questions for Kansas City ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas.Wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on the COVID-19 list and was out of practice Wednesday. So were offensive linemen Eric Fisher, Martinas Rankin and Mitchell Schwartz, all of whom were added to the list on Monday.Rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes was ill with a stomach virus and also wasn't at practice.The Chiefs did get a bit of positive injury news: Defensive end Alex Okafor was back on the practice field after dealing with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins also could be available this week after a hamstring injury of his own.His return would be especially welcome if Hardman remains on the COVID-19 list into the weekend.“I mean, he's someone who is a threat in every way, the way he's able to catch the ball in traffic,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of Watkins. “Hopefully he'll be back out there and we can incorporate him in the good stuff we've been doing lately.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press