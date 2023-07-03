The Chase’s Paul Sinha ‘doesn’t drive anymore’ due to Parkinson’s disease

The Chase’s Paul Sinha says he’s stopped driving (Handout)

The Chase star Paul Sinha said he “doesn’t drive anymore” because of his Parkinson’s disease.

In May 2019, the 53-year-old quizzer was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder and has said his condition has become progressively worse.

Sinha, who previously revealed that his husband Oliver Levy helps him get dressed every day, said: “My Parkinson’s means I can’t dance anymore. I couldn’t do ‘Strictly’ or anything like that. And I don’t drive anymore.”

“Everything is slower in general. To go to an event, I have to wake up an hour earlier than I otherwise would have done,” he added to Daily Star.

Earlier this year, he praised his husband for his invaluable support.

Sinha (recond from right) with his The Chase cast-mates (ITV)

“The most difficult thing for me today was actually putting this shirt on,” he said on Loose Women. “I have to wake up, find the shirt and then wake Oliver up and say put the shirt on for me.

“You can see that I am sitting here with my right hand not moving much, that’s its default state. Everything you usually take for granted just takes longer.”

Sinha and Levy wed in late 2019 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

He’s described the year as the best and worst year of his life as he tried to navigate his new marriage with his harrowing and incurable diagnosis.

In July 2021, he told Radio Times magazine, that he also worries his disease will start to impact his performance on The Chase.

“Every time I get a question wrong in a quiz that I used to know the answer to, I think, ‘Should I be worried?’, he admitted. “And then I realise that everybody does it. I’m just quite pragmatic about it.

“Yes, I’m 51, and I’ve got Parkinson’s – things are going to fall out of my head, things are going to stay in my head.”