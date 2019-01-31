Chase Elliott's 2019 No. 9 Kelley Blue Book paint scheme unveiled

Chase Elliott has a slightly new look on the No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Hendrick Motorsports unveiled the new paint scheme featuring the signature blue-and-gold Kelley Blue Book colors as part of a two-race primary sponsorship. Elliott will run the scheme at Texas Motor Speedway in March and again in July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in addition to its full-season associate sponsor backing.

Elliott competed in two races with Kelley Blue Book prominent during the 2018 season, placing third in the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and earning a sixth-place result in the fall race at Texas Motor Speedway — part of a career-best year that saw the 23-year-old rack up three wins, 11 top fives and 21 top 10s.

The California-based company enters its fourth Monster Energy Series season as a primary and associate sponsor with Elliott and the No. 9 team. In January 2018, Kelley Blue Book and Hendrick Motorsports agreed to a three-year contract renewal through the 2020 season.