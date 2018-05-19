Chase Elliott wins Fan Vote for 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race Chase Elliott was announced Saturday as the winner in fan voting for the final spot in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Elliott, 22, was the top vote-getter among drivers not already qualified for the main event for the third consecutive year. The balloting puts his Hendrick …

Chase Elliott was announced Saturday as the winner in fan voting for the final spot in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Elliott, 22, was the top vote-getter among drivers not already qualified for the main event for the third consecutive year. The balloting puts his Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet into the exhibition’s field as the 21st and final entry.

“I’m just appreciative of the support, especially it being the third year in a row,” Elliott said. “That does mean a lot to me, and it’s pretty special as a racer to know that the folk that are at home voting have my back like that. I definitely would love to make the people that voted for me proud and that’s the ultimate goal. I’ll keep working at it and hopefully get there one day.”

Elliott led twice for three laps and finished third in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open qualifying race. He also placed third in the first two stages, narrowly missing a transfer spot into the main event by his preferred method of racing his way in.

“For sure, I rather wanted to race my way in and not have to even worry about the fan vote this year, but it was a fun race, really,” Elliott said. “It was interesting to drive it, and I’m sure it was interesting to watch. I’m looking forward to being in the big show. I appreciate all the folks that voted for me again this year. Hopefully this time last year, we’ll be in the big show and won’t have to worry about it.”

RELATED: Full Open results

Elliott has finishes of sixth (2016) and seventh (2017) in his two previous starts in the annual invitational at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He currently ranks 15th in the Monster Energy Series driver standings.

Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Elliott, Matt DiBenedetto and Darrell Wallace Jr. were the five finalists in the Fan Vote (in alphabetical order).

Story Continues

PHOTOS: Elliott through the years