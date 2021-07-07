Chase Elliott will start first at Atlanta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Bromberg
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chase Elliott is going to start first in his home state.

The Georgia native has the pole for Sunday's race at Atlanta (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) after winning at Road America on July 4. The Road America win was Elliott's second of the season.

Elliott has the pole because of NASCAR's qualifying formula. There's no practice or qualifying ahead of Sunday's race so the field was set through the formula that consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). 

The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.

Kyle Busch will start second and Denny Hamlin starts third. Christopher Bell starts fourth and Martin Truex Jr. starts fifth, meaning all four Joe Gibbs Racing cars will start in the top five behind Elliott. 

Here's the entire starting lineup for the race. Ryan Blaney beat Kyle Larson in the first race of the year at Atlanta. 

Starting lineup

1. Chase Elliott

2. Kyle Busch

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Christopher Bell

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Kyle Larson

7. Tyler Reddick

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ross Chastain

10. Joey Logano

11. Chase Briscoe

12. Matt DiBenedetto

13. Austin Dillon

14. Brad Keselowski

15. Ryan Blaney

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Alex Bowman

18. Chris Buescher

19. William Byron

20. Aric Almirola

21. Kevin Harvick

22. Erik Jones

23. Cole Custer

24. Bubba Wallace

25. Michael McDowell

26. Corey LaJoie

27. Daniel Suarez

28. Justin Haley

29. Ryan Newman

30. Josh Bilicki

31. Cody Ware

32. Anthony Alfredo

33. Bayley Currey

34. Ryan Preece

35. Quin Houff

36. BJ McLeod

37. Garrett Smithley

More from Yahoo Sports:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trades have stabilized Blue Jays' bullpen, now it's time to find a relief ace

    The Blue Jays have gone a long way in restocking their relief corps in recent weeks. Now they have 23 days to see about that relief ace.

  • NBA Finals: Chris Paul points Phoenix Suns to commanding Game 1 win over Milwaukee Bucks

    Chris Paul waited 16 years for his first NBA Finals game and seized the moment.

  • Projected No. 1 NHL pick Owen Power 'leaning towards' returning to Michigan

    It would be an absurdly rare move for a No. 1 overall NHL pick to return to school instead of turning pro, but Michigan's Owen Power may do just that.

  • How Trevor Richards fits into Blue Jays' bullpen

    Charlie Montoyo explains what role he sees new pitcher Trevor Richards filling in the Blue Jays' relief corps.

  • For one night only, the Italy of old stymied Spain

    Your eyes and the metrics might say Spain deserved to win. As Italy has all but trademarked, deserve's got nothing to do with it.

  • Adam Silver on ESPN's Rachel Nichols fallout: 'Careers shouldn't be erased by a single comment'

    "It’s one thing to talk about the principles around diversity and inclusion. It’s something else when it comes to somebody’s specific job."

  • 911 calls provide more details on Matiss Kivlenieks' tragic death

    A series of calls made to 911 provided further details into the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks.

  • MacLean takes heat for not asking Bettman about Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations

    Sportsnet's Ron MacLean refused to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman a question about the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations and is taking heat for it.

  • Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers win The Match over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson

    The fourth edition of The Match goes to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Patrick Mahomes sounds off again after Sha'Carri Richardson denied spot on Olympics relay team

    The Chiefs quarterback wasn't the only person miffed with the USATF decision to deny Richardson a spot in Tokyo.

  • Josh Anderson's roller-coaster season mirrors the Canadiens at large

    Josh Anderson's first season with the Montreal Canadiens has been turbulent and erratic, but in many ways serves as a mirror of his team's season more broadly.

  • 'Not good': Roger Federer opens up on 'terrible' family heartache

    Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.

  • 'Goal twins' Mancini and Vialli mastermind Italy's success

    LONDON (AP) — Dubbed the “goal twins” during their playing days, Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli are still teaming up to win matches. This time as coaches of Italy’s national team. When the Italians beat Spain in the European Championship semifinals, there was Mancini sharing joyous hugs with Vialli on the field at Wembley Stadium. “Gianluca and I have known each other for a very long time so it’s only natural that our relationship is different,” said Mancini, now the head coach of the natio

  • The Latest: Rome mayor wants Euro 2020 final on big screens

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ The mayor of Rome wants the Stadio Olimpico to be opened for fans to watch Italy in the European Championship final on the big screens. Virginia Raggi posted a message on Twitter to the Italian Olympic committee the day after Italy beat Spain in a penalty shootout to reach Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium in London. She suggests projecting the final on the screens at the stadium “with a reduced capacity to respect anti-COVID measures.” The stadi

  • Spain has hopes of a bright future after Euro 2020 campaign

    MADRID (AP) — Losing big matches inevitably leads to questions about the future. With Pedri González, Spain already seems to have the answer. Still only 18, Pedri was the man in the middle at the European Championship, starting every match for his team and controlling the transition between the defense and offense. That quality and leadership, even coming from a teenager playing in his first major tournament, helped Spain make it all the way to the semifinals. “What Pedri has done during this Eu

  • Canadian men face tough rugby sevens road at Tokyo Olympics

    The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will land in the deep end at the Tokyo Olympics, opening against Rio 2016 runner-up Britain before facing defending Olympic champion Fiji later in the day. The July 26 games will be the second and eighth of the day. Host Japan kicks off the men's competition against Fiji, which defeated Britain 43-7 to win gold at the 2016 Games in Rio. The Canadian men wrap up Group B play against Japan in the opening match July 27. The Japanese finished fourth in Rio, beate

  • The Daily Sweat: Who are the best and worst MLB teams to bet on?

    The MLB All-Star break is coming next week, so it’s a good time to assess which teams have performed the best and the worst for bettors.

  • Rules governing Olympic runners send a disturbing message to female athletes, especially those who are Black

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. At a track meet in Poland last week, Christine Mboma won the women's 400 metres in 48.54 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year. If you hadn't heard of her before that blazing fast run, that's normal. Mboma's an 18-year-old phenom from Namibia and a newcomer to the European circuit where established stars compete, and her clocking set a new world

  • Canadian men's field hockey team wants to be 'giant killers' in Tokyo

    With a scorching sun blasting down Tuesday afternoon on Tamanawis Field in Surrey, B.C., Canada's men's field hockey team continued its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, with a focus on trying to finally break through at the big event. This is the first time since the Games in 1984 and 1988 that the men's program is returning to consecutive Olympics having also competed in Rio, but for two of the veteran players just showing up at the event, that can't be the mark of success anymore. "Canada

  • Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since before World War II, Jon Cooper could not bear to watch the joyful aftermath. "I’m looking away from the whole thing," he said. Cooper's Tampa Bay Lightning had just lost the 2015 series in six games after their first trip to the final of what turned out to be three times in seven years. Even after winning it all in 2020, he vividly remembers the feeling of watching Chicago players celebrating