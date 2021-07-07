Chase Elliott will start first at Atlanta
Chase Elliott is going to start first in his home state.
The Georgia native has the pole for Sunday's race at Atlanta (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) after winning at Road America on July 4. The Road America win was Elliott's second of the season.
Elliott has the pole because of NASCAR's qualifying formula. There's no practice or qualifying ahead of Sunday's race so the field was set through the formula that consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent).
The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.
Kyle Busch will start second and Denny Hamlin starts third. Christopher Bell starts fourth and Martin Truex Jr. starts fifth, meaning all four Joe Gibbs Racing cars will start in the top five behind Elliott.
Here's the entire starting lineup for the race. Ryan Blaney beat Kyle Larson in the first race of the year at Atlanta.
Starting lineup
1. Chase Elliott
2. Kyle Busch
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Christopher Bell
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Kyle Larson
7. Tyler Reddick
8. Kurt Busch
9. Ross Chastain
10. Joey Logano
11. Chase Briscoe
12. Matt DiBenedetto
13. Austin Dillon
14. Brad Keselowski
15. Ryan Blaney
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Alex Bowman
18. Chris Buescher
19. William Byron
20. Aric Almirola
21. Kevin Harvick
22. Erik Jones
23. Cole Custer
24. Bubba Wallace
25. Michael McDowell
26. Corey LaJoie
27. Daniel Suarez
28. Justin Haley
29. Ryan Newman
30. Josh Bilicki
31. Cody Ware
32. Anthony Alfredo
33. Bayley Currey
34. Ryan Preece
35. Quin Houff
36. BJ McLeod
37. Garrett Smithley
