Chase Elliott will start first at Atlanta

Chase Elliott is going to start first in his home state.

The Georgia native has the pole for Sunday's race at Atlanta (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) after winning at Road America on July 4. The Road America win was Elliott's second of the season.

Elliott has the pole because of NASCAR's qualifying formula. There's no practice or qualifying ahead of Sunday's race so the field was set through the formula that consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent).

The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.

Kyle Busch will start second and Denny Hamlin starts third. Christopher Bell starts fourth and Martin Truex Jr. starts fifth, meaning all four Joe Gibbs Racing cars will start in the top five behind Elliott.

Here's the entire starting lineup for the race. Ryan Blaney beat Kyle Larson in the first race of the year at Atlanta.

Starting lineup

1. Chase Elliott

2. Kyle Busch

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Christopher Bell

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Kyle Larson

7. Tyler Reddick

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ross Chastain

10. Joey Logano

11. Chase Briscoe

12. Matt DiBenedetto

13. Austin Dillon

14. Brad Keselowski

15. Ryan Blaney

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Alex Bowman

18. Chris Buescher

19. William Byron

20. Aric Almirola

21. Kevin Harvick

22. Erik Jones

23. Cole Custer

24. Bubba Wallace

25. Michael McDowell

26. Corey LaJoie

27. Daniel Suarez

28. Justin Haley

29. Ryan Newman

30. Josh Bilicki

31. Cody Ware

32. Anthony Alfredo

33. Bayley Currey

34. Ryan Preece

35. Quin Houff

36. BJ McLeod

37. Garrett Smithley

