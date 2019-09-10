Chase Elliott reveals special Hooters paint scheme for Dover

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports revealed a new look for the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro that will hit the track in the October playoff race at Dover International Speedway.

The primarily pink scheme will promote Hooters’ Give a Hoot campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Elliott is the defending race winner for the opening event in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Give A Hoot fundraising in October benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research, one of the nation’s leading cancer research funding organizations, as well as other local beneficiaries through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund.

The Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund was established in honor of the late Kelly Jo Dowd, an original Hooters Girl and the 1995 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl. She battled breast cancer for five years before her death 2007.

Elliott is seeded seventh in the 16-driver Monster Energy Series Playoffs, which begin this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In his fourth full-time season for Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott, 23, has two wins and eight top-five finishes through the 26 regular-season races. A win at Talladega Superspeedway, where his father, Bill, set speed records, and a repeat victory at Watkins Glen International put Elliott in solid standing as the postseason begins.

Following the Oct. 6 race, Hooters will host a charity auction in which fans will have the chance to bid on a pair of his racing gloves and shoes — both pink. All auction proceeds will benefit The V Foundation for Cancer Research through its Give A Hoot fundraising platform.