Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott lead practices at Bristol

Seven-time Bristol winner Kyle Busch jumped to the top of the leaderboard in Friday‘s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice when he logged a lap of 126.729 mph in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Martin Truex Jr. recorded the second-fastest practice lap at Bristol Motor Speedway when he circled the .533-mile track at 126.312 mph in the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

Three Fords rounded out the top five: Aric Almirola in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (126.287 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford (126.154 mph) and last week‘s winner, Kevin Harvick, in the No. 4 SHR Ford (125.914 mph).

Most of the practice session was uneventful, though Bubba Wallace sustained some minor right-side damage when he scraped his No. 43 Chevrolet against the outside wall about 30 minutes into the practice session.

Later, Kyle Larson impressively saved his No. 42 Chevrolet from smacking the outside wall when his car slid up the track while driving in the high groove.

Monster Energy Series cars return to the track for Busch Pole Qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET (NBCSN, NBC Sports App).

FIRST PRACTICE

Chase Elliott led a trio of Chevrolets atop the charts in Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Elliott recorded a best lap of 126.645 mph on the .533-mile track in his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson was second-fastest, logging a lap of 126.312 mph in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was third in his No. 88 Chevrolet at 126.295 mph.

Erik Jones (126.187 mph) in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Ryan Blaney (126.146 mph) in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford rounded out the top five in the one hour, 20-minute practice session.

Cars spent about the first 15 minutes of the first practice working on pit road speeds; Bowman’s No. 88 Chevrolet was the first car on the track at 10:50 a.m. ET.

The following cars served 15-minute practice holds at the end of the session for failing pre-race inspection two times: No. 19 Daniel Suarez, No. 31 Ryan Newman, No. 38 David Ragan and No. 43 Bubba Wallace.