Chase Elliott, Hooters raise awareness with pink paint scheme

Hendrick Motorsports‘ Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, displayed a unique all-pink paint scheme in the October playoff race at Dover International Speedway in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raising awareness and funding for breast cancer research.

For nearly two decades, Hooters has actively supported the fight against breast cancer, raising over $5.8 million in funds since 2002 through the Give a Hoot fundraising platform and the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund — a fund established to honor Kelly Jo Dowd, an original and influential Hooters Girl who courageously battled breast cancer for five years before passing in May of 2007.

Hooters, a dedicated sponsor of Elliott, worked closely with the Hendrick Motorsports team to design a paint scheme and fundraising campaign that highlights the importance of supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the quest for a cure. This year’s goal is to raise $1 million for the cause.

Chase Elliott pink Hooters scheme

“Hooters has put a lot of effort into changing the paint scheme for the Dover race in October and doing everything they can to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Elliott said. “They are definitely doing their part with the Give A Hoot program — which is nice to see.”

The Give A Hoot fundraising program supports breast cancer research by engineering various initiatives that benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research and other recipients. Elliott‘s pink racing gear from the Dover event will be auctioned off on Oct. 14 to fans with proceeds benefiting partnering organizations and efforts. Follow @Hooters on Twitter to find out more about the auction, which includes as an item to bid on a trip for two to a 2020 Hooters-sponsored NASCAR race.

Replicas of the specially produced pink No. 9 merchandise can be purchased at Hooters.com and ChaseElliott.com, with a portion of those proceeds donated by Hooters and Elliott for the cause.

For more information about the Hooters #GiveAHoot fundraising campaign or to donate online, visit hooters.com/give.