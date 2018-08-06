Chase Elliott given a hero's welcome in Dawsonville The Dawsonville Pool Room’s siren was ringing after Chase Elliott’s inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. And the locals seemed to respond, as a crowd awaited the new race winner when he landed at Elliott Field in Dawsonville, Georgia. Accompanying Elliott were fellow Monster Energy Series driver and …

The Dawsonville Pool Room’s siren was ringing after Chase Elliott’s inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. And the locals seemed to respond, as a crowd awaited the new race winner when he landed at Elliott Field in Dawsonville, Georgia.

Accompanying Elliott were fellow Monster Energy Series driver and friend Ryan Blaney — who climbed out of the plane first, saying “Boy’s a winner!” — and his father, Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott.

MORE: Elliott wins at Watkins Glen | Elliott, father Bill share special moment | Celebration photos

.@chaseelliott on the massive welcome after his win: "I don't think I know this many people! I've come home pretty disappointed over the past couple years. Great to come home tonight and have one to enjoy." @NASCARONFOX @TeamHendrick pic.twitter.com/QbkN16H7d4 — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) August 6, 2018

.@NASCAR Hall of Famer (and soon to be @NASCAR_Xfinity racer!) Bill Elliott on watching his son's first Cup Series win. pic.twitter.com/jw2pxVoBGL — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) August 6, 2018

Story Continues

The driver of the No. 9 was grateful for the support, tweeting after the warm welcome.