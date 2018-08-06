Chase Elliott given a hero's welcome in Dawsonville

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
  • The Dawsonville Pool Room’s siren was ringing after Chase Elliott’s inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. And the locals seemed to respond, as a crowd awaited the new race winner when he landed at Elliott Field in Dawsonville, Georgia. Accompanying Elliott were fellow Monster Energy Series driver and …
  • The Dawsonville Pool Room’s siren was ringing after Chase Elliott’s inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. And the locals seemed to respond, as a crowd awaited the new race winner when he landed at Elliott Field in Dawsonville, Georgia. Accompanying Elliott were fellow Monster Energy Series driver and …
1 / 2

Chase Elliott given a hero's welcome in Dawsonville

The Dawsonville Pool Room’s siren was ringing after Chase Elliott’s inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. And the locals seemed to respond, as a crowd awaited the new race winner when he landed at Elliott Field in Dawsonville, Georgia. Accompanying Elliott were fellow Monster Energy Series driver and …

The Dawsonville Pool Room’s siren was ringing after Chase Elliott’s inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. And the locals seemed to respond, as a crowd awaited the new race winner when he landed at Elliott Field in Dawsonville, Georgia.

Accompanying Elliott were fellow Monster Energy Series driver and friend Ryan Blaney — who climbed out of the plane first, saying “Boy’s a winner!” — and his father, Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott.

MORE: Elliott wins at Watkins Glen | Elliott, father Bill share special moment | Celebration photos

The driver of the No. 9 was grateful for the support, tweeting after the warm welcome.

 

What to Read Next