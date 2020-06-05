Chase Elliott donating 'bounty' windfall to COVID-19 response, Kyle Busch's foundation

Late last month Chase Elliott held off a determined Kyle Busch in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag and claiming stake in a $100,000 bounty along with it.

After seeing Busch win his previous seven starts in the series, driver Kevin Harvick and Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of the series sponsor, each put up $50,000 for any full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who could beat Busch in a Gander Trucks race.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver (who drove a No. 24 GMS Racing entry to win this race) announced Friday how he’d be allocating the funds, with an eye toward philanthropy.

Y‘all should definitely recognize this wouldn‘t have happened or been any fun without KH tweeting what he did… so thanks to him for making it all happen and Marcus for adding to the fun. Looking forward to the truck race again tomorrow in the @Hooters truck! — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 5, 2020

Busch’s cause is the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, dedicated to advocating for infertility education and awareness and removing financial barriers by granting monetary awards to couples who require fertility treatments to have their own bundle of joy.