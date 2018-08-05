Chase Elliott beats Kyle Busch for Stage 2 win at Watkins Glen

Denny Hamlin finished third, Erik Jones was fourth and Martin Truex Jr. completed the top-five.

Also collecting stage points were Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Kyle Busch stayed out and reclaimed the lead when Stage 2 went green on Lap 25. He was followed by Hamlin and Elliott.

Both Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell had to restart the race from the rear of the field for having a crew member over the wall too soon during their respective pit stops.

Elliott got past Hamlin on the restart and moved in behind Busch and immediately began challenging him for the lead.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Flavor Vote Winner

With 10 laps remaining in Stage 2, Elliott had moved out to an almost one-second lead over Kyle Busch. Hamlin was third, Jones fourth and McMurray had moved into the top-five.

With six laps left, Truex – who was among those who pit during the stage break – had made his way up to sixth.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Elliott held more than a second lead over Kyle Busch, with Hamlin two seconds back in third. Jones and McMurray continued to fill out the top-five.

Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch pit on Lap 37 before the pits are closed with two laps remaining in the stage.