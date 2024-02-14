Chase Chrisley Celebrates First Valentine's Day with Girlfriend Jodi Laine Fournerat: 'Love You to the Moon'

A rep for Chrisley confirmed to PEOPLE that he was in a relationship with Fournet in November four months after his split from ex-fiancée Emmy Medders

Jodi Laine Fournerat/Instagram Jodi Laine Fournerat and Chase Chrisley

Chase Chrisley and girlfriend Jodi Laine Fournerat are feeling the love on their first Valentine's Day together.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 27, shared a sweet message to his girlfriend on Instagram in honor of the occasion.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love! Wouldn’t want to spend it any other way! Love you to the moon honey! ♥️” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair posing in front of a Christmas tree.

In the holiday snapshot, Chrisley kissed Fournerat cheek as he wrapped his arm around her waist.

In November, a rep for Chrisley confirmed to PEOPLE the reality star was in a relationship with Fournerat four months after announcing his split from ex-fiancée Emmy Medders.

"It’s been a couple of months so it’s still early,” the rep said at the time. “But they’re taking it slow and enjoying their time together."

Earlier that month, Fournerat, a New Orleans-based travel surgical technologist, made things Instagram-official when she posted a picture of Chrisley embracing her from behind. “Happy is an understatement ♥︎,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

In the comments, Chrisley left a single white heart.

Chrisley also reposted a mirror selfie of Fournerat in her surgical scrubs to his Instagram Story after she tagged him in her original Story.

“When your man’s in town to see you, but you’re on call & surgery demands your presence,” she wrote over a photo that featured a shot of her posing with a thumb down.

Chrisley’s relationship news comes after he announced his separation from Medders, 26, in early August. Their breakup came less than a year after their engagement, which occurred months after the pair reconciled following a brief split.

Vivien Killilea/Getty, Emmy Medders/Instagram Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders

Following the split, Chrisley confirmed he was back on the dating scene.

"I am back dating, yeah," he told Extra. "I've already been on dates. I'm ready to go!"

Chrisley added that he's "thankful" for the pair's broken engagement. "Everything happens for a reason," he said. "God's got a plan. And I think God heard conversations that I didn't hear. He saw things I didn't see and moved her on her way and I could not be more thankful."



