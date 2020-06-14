Chase Briscoe survives two overtimes, rallies for Xfinity win at Homestead-Miami

Chase Briscoe survived a pair of overtimes and leapt to his third NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season Sunday, capping a weekend doubleheader for the tour at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Briscoe set the pace for 11 of the 177 laps in the Contender Boats 250 and held off Brandon Jones by a car-length at the finish. Briscoe competed with veteran Greg Zipadelli serving as an interim crew chief for the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 98 Ford. Zipadelli stepped in for crew chief Richard Boswell, who was one of three SHR crew members suspended for a ballast violation in pace laps before Saturday’s race.

Jones took second with Ross Chastain third. AJ Allmendinger finished fourth and clinched the lucrative $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize, outrunning three other drivers — fifth-place Noah Gragson, teammate Justin Haley in sixth and 31st-place Daniel Hemric — eligible for the bonus. Gragson had claimed the six-figure payday the previous weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Gragson experienced heartache for the second straight day, leading the most laps both times but watching his victory hopes thwarted by a late-race caution flag. Sunday, he was in front for a race-high 81 laps.

Harrison Burton, who won Saturday’s front end of the Xfinity weekend doubleheader, rallied to finish eighth in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota after stopping for service with a flat tire with seven laps remaining.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is the Unhinged 300, scheduled Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, Sirius) at Talladega Superspeedway. It will mark the third of four races in the 2020 Dash 4 Cash program.

This story will be updated.