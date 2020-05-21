Chase Briscoe, racing through grief of wife's miscarriage, wins Darlington Xfinity race

Chase Briscoe couldn't keep his emotions at bay. He was racing the same week his pregnant wife, Marissa, had suffered a miscarriage. And he was in line for a win.

Briscoe found a way to push through and earn that victory. He held off Kyle Busch to the checkered flag and captured the rain-delayed Toyota 200 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

A final lap that'll go down as one of the best at @TooToughToTame.@ChaseBriscoe5 holds off @KyleBusch in thrilling fashion and takes home an emotional Darlington win. pic.twitter.com/D2T12WM5z3 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) May 21, 2020

"Even when I took a lead with 50 to go, I was crying inside the racecar," he told Fox Sports after the victory. "Just emotionally, I wasn't there at all."

"The biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life." pic.twitter.com/DY5pxTsFNB — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) May 21, 2020

Briscoe, 25, announced the miscarriage Wednesday on his Instagram. He was at Darlington on Tuesday, when the Toyota 200 was originally scheduled to be run, and was watching his wife's 12-week exam via FaceTime. The couple was informed their first child had no heartbeat.

"It was like time stopped, nothing else even mattered. It was unlike anything I had heard or felt before as I watched my wife’s face turn from joy to instant depression," Briscoe wrote.

On Thursday, he dedicated the victory to his wife.

"This is more than a race win; this is the biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life," he said. "And to be able to beat the best there is, is so satisfying."