Chase Briscoe earns first Xfinity win in inaugural Roval race

motorsport.com

Running only a partial Xfinity Series schedule and with a season’s best finish of ninth, Briscoe was likely not among picks for favorites for the inaugural race on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But Briscoe cleared Daniel Hemrick on a restart with 10 of 55 to go and then held off veteran Justin Marks to claim the win in the Drive for the Cure 200, his first series victory.

"This is unreal. I was four seconds off in practice and my guys stuck behind me and kept working with me," Briscoe, 23, said. "It's just an honor and privilege to drive a race car and to do it for my hero Tony Stewart and get a win.

"I feel like my career was getting really bad this year and I needed to get my stock back up and I just can't believe it. Thanks to all these fans for coming out - what an awesome crowd. I hope you all enjoyed that race, it's going to be a good one tomorrow."

Asked about getting his first career win at Charlotte, Briscoe said, "It's huge to me. Everybody had to adapt to it and figure it out, and I don't know that I'm necessarily the best at it but I felt like I just tried not to hit anything and this thing hardly has a scratch on it."

Austin Cindric finished third, Ryan Preece was fourth and Christopher Bell completed the top-five.

Following a wreck in Turn 1 triggered by Ryan Truex and Ty Majeski, the race returned to green with 19 laps remaining and Briscoe leading the way.

Andy Lally, who was also involved in that incident and ran up front almost the entire race, was forced to take his No. 90 Chevrolet to the garage.

With 14 laps left in the race a caution was displayed for a large piece of debris on the backstretch. On the restart on Lap 45, Briscoe remained out front followed by Hemric, Marks and Cindric.

Just as the restart lap ended, Hemric overdrove the frontstretch chicane and blew through it. He was forced to make a stop-and-go penalty on the frontstretch and dropped into 15th.

With nine laps left, Briscoe held about a one-second advantage over Marks, with Cindric close behind in third.

Briscoe continued to hold about a one-second lead over Marks with five laps left in the race. Cindric was in third, Preece in fourth and Bell in fifth.

Over his radio, Briscoe was told, “Don’t change a thing and they can’t touch you.”

Stage 2

Bell held off a fast-approaching Cole Custer to take the Stage 2 victory.

Tyler Reddick finished third, Preece was fourth and Elliott Sadler completed the top-five.

Following the break between stages 1 and 2, Hemric elected not to pit and remained the leader as the race returned to green on Lap 18. He was followed by Bell and Briscoe.

Briscoe quickly made his way into the lead going through Turn 1 on the restart.

Katherine Legge spun off Turn 6 on 18 but was able to get turned around and continued on.

With 10 laps left in the second stage, Briscoe held almost a second lead over Hemric followed by Bell and Lally.

On Lap 25, Brendan Gaughan went around but was able to continue on without a caution being displayed.

With five laps to go in the stage, Briscoe held a more than 1.6-second advantage over Hemric. Bell was in third followed by Custer and Tyler Reddick.

Hemric elected to pit with four laps remaining in the stage – his first stop of the race – and Cindric also pit on the same lap, perhaps for his final stop. Briscoe soon followed them down pit road.

Among the others who pit were Marks, Ryan Truex, Majeski, Justin Allgaier and Matt Tifft.

On Lap 29, Allgaier and Ryan Sieg spun in between Turns 3 and 4 but were able to continue.

Stage 1

After a late-stage spin by Cindric, Hemric took the lead and held off Custer for the Stage 1 win.

Reddick was third, Cindric fourth and Marks completed the top-five.

Cindric held off all challengers to lead what turned out to be a clean first lap only to see the caution come out on Lap 2 when Alex Labbe stalled on the track with what he believed to be a broken driveshaft.

Labbe’s team was able to make repairs and he returned to the track one lap down.

On the restart on Lap 4, Cindric led the way followed by Reddick, Hemric and Marks.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Cindric had move out to a more than 1.5-second lead over Reddick.

On Lap 7, Majeski spun in the infield course between Turns 1 and 2 but was able to continue on with an issue.

On Lap 10, Hemric was able to get around Reddick exiting Turn 2 to move into the runner-up position behind Cindric.

Several drivers elected to pit before the conclusion of the stage, including Sadler, Bell, Lally and Briscoe.

With two to go, Cindric spun off Turn 6 and went off course which allowed Hemric to move into the lead for the first time. Cindric returned to the track in fourth.

Before the start of the race, the cars of Ryan Truex (unapproved adjustments), Spencer Gallagher and J.J. Yeley (backup cars) had to start from the rear of the field.

1

98

 Chase Briscoe 

Ford

55

 

33

2

42

 Justin Marks 

Chevrolet

55

1.478

 

3

22

 Austin Cindric 

Ford

55

5.559

13

4

18

 Ryan Preece 

Toyota

55

7.352

 

5

20

 Christopher Bell 

Toyota

55

7.798

5

6

2

 Matt Tifft 

Chevrolet

55

12.855

 

7

00

 Cole Custer 

Ford

55

13.014

 

8

61

 Kaz Grala 

Ford

55

17.509

 

9

9

 Tyler Reddick 

Chevrolet

55

18.878

 

10

21

 Daniel Hemric 

Chevrolet

55

19.137

4

11

16

 Ryan Reed 

Ford

55

21.039

 

12

4

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

55

22.687

 

13

36

 Alex Labbé 

Chevrolet

55

22.861

 

14

1

 Elliott Sadler 

Chevrolet

55

25.754

 

15

7

 Justin Allgaier 

Chevrolet

55

30.601

 

16

11

 Ryan Truex 

Chevrolet

55

30.729

 

17

3

 Brendan Gaughan 

Chevrolet

55

31.190

 

18

51

 Jeremy Clements 

Chevrolet

55

31.403

 

19

23

 Spencer Gallagher 

Chevrolet

55

31.814

 

20

5

 Michael Annett 

Chevrolet

55

32.093

 

21

01

 Lawson Aschenbach 

Chevrolet

55

34.707

 

22

19

 Brandon Jones 

Toyota

55

38.021

 

23

35

 Joey Gase 

Chevrolet

55

41.963

 

24

45

 Josh Bilicki 

Toyota

55

42.648

 

25

 

 Garrett Smithley 

Chevrolet

55

44.653

 

26

74

 Ray Black Jr. 

Chevrolet

55

46.731

 

27

52

 David Starr 

Chevrolet

55

1'03.739

 

28

40

 Chad Finchum 

Dodge

55

1'06.644

 

29

76

 Spencer Boyd 

Chevrolet

55

1'06.826

 

30

8

Dylan Murcott 

Chevrolet

55

1'10.720

 

31

78

 Vinnie Miller 

Chevrolet

52

3 laps

 

32

66

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

50

5 laps

 

33

15

 Katherine Legge 

Chevrolet

50

5 laps

 

34

60

 Ty Majeski 

Ford

49

6 laps

 

35

55

Bayley Currey 

Toyota

37

18 laps

 

36

39

 Ryan Sieg 

Chevrolet

37

18 laps

 

37

90

 Andy Lally 

Chevrolet

34

21 laps

 

38

13

 Landon Cassill 

Dodge

30

25 laps

 

39

93

 Jeff Green 

Chevrolet

20

35 laps

 

40

38

 J.J. Yeley 

Chevrolet

6

49 laps

 

 

