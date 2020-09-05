Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen Resolve Their Grievances, Accept Their Past Behaviour Was Childish

After a really long time, actors Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen have buried their differences and the latter has returned to the couple's Mumbai home. Reports of the pair facing trouble in their marriage first came out when Rajeev flew to Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown to stay there. This was followed by Rajeev and Charu deleting all of their wedding pictures from social media, unfollowing each other and even posting cryptic posts about heartbreak and failed relationships. Rajeev Sen Shares A Cosy Picture With Wife Charu Asopa and We Think It's Time The Couple Clears The Air Around Their Troubled Marriage (View Pic).

However, looks like the duo has buried their hatchet and are working out their differences. Rajeev returned to their Mumbai home a few days back and even took Charu out for a ride. Charu and Rajeev also posted adorable posts on Instagram. Charu Asopa Claims Husband Rajeev Sen Moved Out Days Before their First Anniversary, Insists No One is Brainwashing Her.

Check Out Charu's Post Below:

"Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months," Charu revealed to Bombay Times.

Charu continued, "We spoke at length and have zeroed in on a few dos and don’ts to avoid such a situation arising in the future. I have made him sign a letter in which he has written that he won’t leave me again. I have kept it safe with me (laughs!)”

Check Out Rajeev's Post Below:





Rajeev too, in his conversation with BT, revealed, "When you love someone with all your heart, you try to sort out your differences with that person. I feel genuine love for Charu and hence, I have come back to my wife. True love is about overcoming all difficulties and differences." Rajeev Sen Says Charu Asopa Is Being Brainwashed And He Will Expose The Culprit Once He Finds Them.

"Differences between a couple should be sorted within themselves. We should have never gone public with our issues. It was childish of us to do that, especially when we knew that we would be together and loved each other so much," concluded Rajeev.

Addressing talk of the duo wanting to be in the limelight to grab reality shows, Charu and Rajeev dismissed these rumours. Charu said, "Log toh kuchh bhi bolte hain. Social media has given them the power to assume and write anything without even knowing the truth."

Rajeev on the other hand, concluded, "It’s absolutely baseless. We won’t do something as stupid as this to be in the public eye or for a reality show. People like to talk and we can’t stop them. We are simple people and won’t do anything cheap to be in the limelight.” Well, all's well that end's well for the couple right!!