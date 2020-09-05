Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Put Split Rumours to Rest with an Adorable Pic

Of late, there have been a number of speculations regarding actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's relationship status. Several reports claim that their marital life has hit a rough patch and the two might go separate ways. However, putting all such rumours to rest, Charu took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with husband Rajeev.

In the photo, Charu and Rajeev can be seen sharing a hug as the later plants a kiss on the actress' forehead. Captioning the photo, Charu wrote, "Missed you sooooo much."

In an interview to The Times of India, Charu said that Rajeev surprised her by returning to their house in Mumbai and seeing after so long so long she couldn't stay mad at him. She also said that they are working towards making sure they do not face such a situation in future. “I have made him sign a letter in which he has written that he won’t leave me again. I have kept it safe with me,” she said.

Rumours about troubles in the couple's marital life began when Charu dropped Rajeev's last name from her social media handles. Soon after, both of them took down each other's pictures from their respective social media accounts and that added fuel to the fire.

It was earlier reported that Rajeev moved out of their marital residence in Mumbai following a spat. Charu claimed that Rajeev flew to Delhi months before their first wedding anniversary. Rajeev had refuted the statement asserting he never moved out and that someone could be brainwashing Charu into believing so.

Rajeev and Charu got hitched in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 7, last year after dating each other for a few months. The couple entered wedlock in a white wedding ceremony held in Goa followed by another ceremony where they exchanged vows within Bengali traditions and customs.