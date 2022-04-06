Chartwell First Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on the afternoon of May 5, 2022.

A conference call hosted by Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer, Karen Sullivan, President & Chief Operating Officer, Sheri Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Boulakia, Chief Investment & Chief Legal Officer will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local: 416-340-2217
Toll Free: 1-800-898-3989

Passcode: 5558906#

The conference call can also be heard over the Internet. Access the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page.

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available. To view the slides, access the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are: Local 905-694-9451 or Toll-Free 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 1236621#. These numbers will be available for 30 days. An audio file recording of the call, along with the companying slides, will also be archived on the Chartwell web site at www.chartwell.com.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
tel: (905) 501-4709
email: vvolodarski@chartwell.com

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

