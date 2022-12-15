The charts that show why NHS nurses turned down a pay rise

nurses strike england - Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Carmel O'Boyle, a 42-year-old nurse in Merseyside, has multiple alarms on her phone that go off throughout the day. “It’s like a cultural joke, the nurse’s bladder,” she says.

Shifts get so busy that she might go 10 hours without drinking water or even taking a bathroom break if she doesn’t set reminders. “If it was a patient coming to me and telling me that, I'd be really worried.”

For many nurses, this level of time pressure just comes with the job. It is the erosion of their wages amid 41-year-high inflation that has made it all too much to bear. O'Boyle will be one among the thousands of nurses going on strike on 15 and 20 December. “It's horrible. It's really not something that I want to do,” O'Boyle says.

Nurses in England want the Government to dig deeper than the 4.75pc pay increase on offer next year.

“My reality is that my paycheque doesn't stretch as far as it used to," O'Boyle adds. "I’ve had to take a second job. I have to work extra shifts in order to make ends meet, my electricity bill just tripled a couple of months ago. So that's a little bit scary. But I'm quite lucky, I’ve got good support. People that I speak to in my region are really stretched and using food banks to feed their children.”

This scenario is playing out all across the public sector. High inflation is turning pay rises into real terms cuts. The Government says it cannot afford to pay workers more, and the unions say staff cannot afford to be paid less. With neither side willing to blink first, Britain is in the midst of a winter of discontent with strikes meaning trains will be cancelled, Christmas cards and presents delayed, and routine hospital appointments pushed back.

Even before the recent bout of high inflation, partially spurred by the war in Ukraine pushing up energy costs, pay across the public sector had already fallen substantially. Nurses like O’Boyle were on average paid 7.1pc less in August 2021 than 11 years earlier, numbers from the Institute for Fiscal Studies show. Across the NHS, pay fell by 4.7pc on average during this time.

While recent internationally comparable numbers are hard to come by, OECD figures from prior to the pandemic showed that in the UK, hospital nurses earned the national average. By comparison, across OECD countries on average they made slightly more at a ratio of 1.2. Countries including Germany, Australia and the US, were all above the UK, meaning nurses in those nations earned more than the average worker.

“It's clear that NHS nurse pay has fallen over the past decade or so," says Ben Zaranko at the Institute for Fiscal Studies. "The pay cuts have been concentrated among higher-earning nurses. What we've also seen is their pay fail to keep pace with not just inflation, it's also not kept pace with either what's happening to pay in the private sector, or what's happening to average pay in the public sector.

“I think that what is clear is that nurses are less well remunerated than they were in the past, and that there are clear signs of not just discontent clearly with the strikes going ahead, but signs about difficulties filling posts and the impacts that might be having on service quality."

Analysis of NHS figures by the King’s Fund showed that in the year to June 2022, the number of nurses leaving their job increased by 25pc. This meant an extra 7,000 left their role compared with the previous year. The largest increase was among younger nurses, with two thirds of leavers under the age of 45. Overall, there’s a record high shortage of nurses at nearly 47,000.

These issues are common across the public sector. Traditionally, public sector workers have on average enjoyed better hourly pay than in the private sector. But when adjusting for factors such as experience and skill level, they no longer enjoy this premium and are on average now slightly worse off. When using this comparison, this is the worst off public sector workers have been since at least 1993.

The same picture emerges when looking at pay growth. Salaries including bonuses in nominal terms - meaning before adjusting for consumer price rises - grew by 45pc in the private sector from January 2010 until September 2022, the latest available data. Over the same period of time, public sector pay only grew by 30pc, while overall inflation when including housing costs was 38pc.

While pensions tend to be better in the public sector, it is not necessarily helpful in a cost of living crisis, according to the IFS's Zaranko. Public sector workers tend to have to contribute more towards their pension, meaning their actual take-home pay is lower on average, he says.

“Clearly they're still getting something - they're still going to have that pension to retire on," says Zaranko. "But in the here and now, if you think about someone leaving university and starting a job or someone in their 20s thinking about what route to go down, a pension offer for 50 years in the future might not feel too important.

“That might be one reason why there are recruitment and retention difficulties in the public sector.”

Such recruitment and retention difficulties are widespread. In the prison service, where staff are forbidden from striking, one in seven workers quit their job last year. Among graduates training to be teachers, the Government missed its own recruitment targets by more than 80pc in key subjects such as physics. For secondary school recruitment, the Department for Education’s figures show this has only reached 59pc of the annual target, far below the 79pc reached last year.

The Government has said it will not give out pay rises matching consumer price growth, as it risks inflation becoming entrenched. However, while union power is much lower than in the 1970s, the job market is also much tighter. The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts that unemployment will peak around 5pc, which historically is still fairly low. Pay grew by 7pc in September in the private sector year-on-year compared with 2.1pc in the public sector.

In some professions, this means public sector workers may have more clout than during previous downturns but a mismatch between skills means overall they're still unlikely to hold much sway, according to Christopher Pissarides, a labour market economist.

“There are some signals in the labour market that might tell you that unions should be stronger because unemployment is not rising," he says. "But then there are other signals that tell you that they're not that strong because of the skills mismatch.

“It's a very unusual recession."