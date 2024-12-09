The charts that prove this is Lewis Hamilton’s worst F1 season

Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes after a dispiriting 2024 season - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

When Lewis Hamilton won two grands prix in the space of three weeks in July, few would have thought his Mercedes swansong could end so painfully.

Yes, there was a superb fightback from 16th to fourth in Abu Dhabi, but only a month previously he suggested that a torrid Sao Paulo GP could be his last race for the team. Then in Qatar he wanted to retire his car after receiving his second penalty of another chastening race. His all-red outfit at Yas Marina on Sunday suggested his eyes were already on 2025.

Hamilton has always been a man prone to emotional ups and downs and that is understandable in the intense environment of Formula One. It is rarely difficult to gauge his mood, particularly so in recent months. Although there was the high of a first victory in 31 months at Silverstone, Hamilton has now completed his worst season in F1. There will surely be relief that it is finally over.

The numbers across many measures lay bare the scale of the season’s trials. A finish of seventh in the drivers’ championship is Hamilton’s lowest in 18 seasons in Formula One. The last time he placed as low as that in any full championship was in the Formula Renault UK Winter Series in 2001, when he was 16 years old.

Hamilton’s 223 points is his lowest total since his first season at Mercedes in 2013, when he scored 189. That, though, was in a season of 19 grands prix and without points-boosting sprint races. Looking at points scored per grand prix, 2024 is worse at 8.6 (including sprint races) per grand prix compared to 9.9 in 2013.

In his defence, the mercurial Mercedes W15 has been the fourth-fastest car on average this year, only occasionally in contention for victory. Yet delve into his record against the man in the same machinery – the truest measure of any driver’s performance – and things are little better.

Before 2024 Hamilton had only been outscored by a team-mate three times in 16 seasons. George Russell has now managed that twice in their three years at Mercedes, taking 245 points to 223 this term. That equates to Hamilton scoring just 91 per cent of his team-mate’s points. Only 2011 (84.1 per cent) and 2022 (87.3 per cent) were worse by this metric.

George Russell (left) has outperformed Hamilton in two of the past three seasons - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

His drop-off in performance has been starkest in qualifying. For so long his raw speed was unmatched but his return this year is scarcely believable. Certainly he himself has struggled to believe it.

In sprint and grand prix qualifying combined he lost 24-6 to Russell. His average grand prix qualifying position of 8.5 is more than three places worse than Russell’s of 5.17. Things were better in races, with an average finishing position of 5.9 compared to Russell’s 5.1.

Still, only once before had Hamilton notched up a worse qualifying record than a team-mate over a season, and never this badly. In fact, not even close to this degree. This is a significant factor in Hamilton being ahead of Russell only seven times in the 20 races they both finished.

This has baffled not only observers but also Hamilton himself. He implied on occasion in a back-handed and cryptic way that he and Russell were perhaps not in equal machinery. His general tone, too, became increasingly despairing and dejected, leading him to admit in Qatar that he was “definitely not fast any more. Same as every other qualifying… I’m just slow.”

Put simply, Hamilton has been comprehensively beaten by Russell, in a way that no team-mate has managed before. This leaves two big questions over the seven-time champion. Firstly: why has this season been this bad? Secondly: will this become a trend?

The first question is the harder to answer. Indeed, Hamilton cannot – or will not – offer a detailed explanation for his dramatic downturn. The bottom line is that the car is not to his liking and that has maybe been the case for most of the post-2021 ground-effect era, as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff suggested in Qatar.

Toto Wolff (right) hinted in Qatar that the Mercedes W15 was not to Hamilton’s liking - Getty Images/James Sutton

Mercedes’ performances have been up and down for the past three seasons, rarely finding a window where the drivers are happy with the car. Since they became team-mates it has always been Russell who has been more adept at – or possibly less bothered by – dealing with a difficult machine. For whatever reasons the car has too often been unstable. That, in turn, leads to Hamilton lacking confidence in what the car does and a decline in performance.

This has been most exposed in qualifying where the car is most volatile and where a driver pushes the hardest. Hamilton has made small but significant mistakes several times in qualifying. Las Vegas was the season in microcosm, when errors on both of his Q3 laps meant he failed to set a representative lap time whilst Russell took pole.

Hamilton should have fared better this season

A driver of Hamilton’s quality should be able to get more than what he has this season. Perhaps, too, his impending departure to Ferrari has led to a totally natural phasing out of his involvement in the direction and development of the 2024 car as the season has progressed, or even a reduction of his own investment in the team’s successes.

Will this continue? 2022 was bad but let us not forget that in 2023 Hamilton was the better Mercedes driver. Sometimes, though, a champion’s abilities fade appreciably while they are still competing. This is most acute when the driver is successful and remains at a competitive team, as it makes a downturn clearer. Daniel Ricciardo’s move to McLaren ended with him looking lost, but Sebastian Vettel’s final years at Ferrari are a relevant example.

Sebastian Vettel (right) found himself overshadowed at Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, Hamilton’s future team-mate - AP/Toru Hanai

Vettel won four titles in a row for Red Bull from 2010–2014 but began to make a variety of errors at Ferrari. Despite leading Mercedes’ Hamilton deep into 2017 and 2018, Vettel’s championship hopes evaporated, largely by his own hand. In 2019, Vettel’s long-term team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was replaced by a 20-year-old with just one season at Sauber to his name. He beat Vettel in their first year together and then more roundly in 2020 in what was the German’s final season at the Scuderia. That man? Hamilton’s team-mate next year, Charles Leclerc.

Could Leclerc hasten the end of Hamilton’s career, just as he did Vettel’s Maranello exit? If Hamilton cannot find the pace and consistency he appears to have lost in the last year then it is possible, though you would expect him to stick around until the new regulations in 2026. Leclerc is a fine driver over one lap and has just registered his strongest season in F1. He has also been Ferrari’s main man for half a decade.

None of this is to write off Hamilton. Entering a new environment at a resurgent Ferrari with a car that could be to his liking is exactly what he needs after three tough seasons. Sunday in Abu Dhabi reminded us that he is still capable of those highs when the lights go out. It is difficult, though, to think of a time when his stock in F1 has been lower. As it stands, you would back the Monegasque to come out on top at Ferrari next year.