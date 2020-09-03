Chartered Governance Institute of Canada Increases Access with Proctoring Partnership

CGIC taps Examity to bring secure online testing as COVID-19 drives demand for remote certification

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (CGIC), the only global qualifying organization in Canada for becoming a Chartered Governance Professional, today announced a partnership with the online proctoring pioneer Examity. Widely recognized as one of the fastest-growing education technology companies in North America, Examity will enable CGIC to rapidly modernize its assessment processes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the urgency of providing effective remote learning and testing.

"During a time of crisis, we're expanding access to professionals across Canada by providing secure, reliable online testing and certification," said Wisdom Ncube, President of CGIC. "Examity's platform is helping us future-proof our approach in ways that will better serve the entire CGIC community, not just during the pandemic -- but also in the months and years to come."

Assessment and certification providers are increasingly turning to new approaches to support hundreds of test-takers located throughout the country and around the world. Examity, which maintains an industry-leading 2:1 average student-to-proctor ratio and provides candidates with 24/7, on-demand support, is now powering a shift to online assessment that will provide greater flexibility for CGIC members looking to earn new certifications and advance in their field.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, forward-thinking organizations are reimagining their approach to assessment by prioritizing access and security for an increasingly digital workforce," said Jim Holm. "CGIC is setting an example for certification providers across North America by demonstrating that this unprecedented moment can help to drive new kinds of organizational innovation."

Founded in 2013, Examity was the first solution to provide certification providers and education institutions with a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. The company draws on proprietary technology and sophisticated machine learning tools to create a secure, streamlined experience for more than two million exams every year, offering flexible solutions designed to address the needs of individual providers and programs.

