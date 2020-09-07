Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 43% Return On Their Investment

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) shareholders have seen the share price rise 18% over three years, well in excess of the market return (2.8%, not including dividends).

See our latest analysis for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT was able to grow its EPS at 6.2% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 5.7% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT the TSR over the last 3 years was 43%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 8.6%, including dividends. The market shed around 6.5%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 13% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Charter Hall Long WALE REIT better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Story continues