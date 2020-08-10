Is Charter Hall Group's(ASX:CHC) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Charter Hall Group's (ASX:CHC) stock is up by a considerable 43% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Charter Hall Group's ROE.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Charter Hall Group is:
19% = AU$420m ÷ AU$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).
The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.19 in profit.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.
Charter Hall Group's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE
To start with, Charter Hall Group's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.2% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Charter Hall Group's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Charter Hall Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.4% in the same period, which is great to see.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.
Is Charter Hall Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
Charter Hall Group has a high three-year median payout ratio of 79%. This means that it has only 21% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.
Besides, Charter Hall Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 64%. Still, forecasts suggest that Charter Hall Group's future ROE will drop to 11% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.
Conclusion
On the whole, we feel that Charter Hall Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.
