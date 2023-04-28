Charter Communications Cable TV Customers Fall Below 15 Million Amid Mixed Q1 Earnings

Charter Communications reported net income of $1 billion, or earnings per share of $6.65, on revenue of $13.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings per share of $7.56 on revenue of $13.6 billion.

“In the first quarter, we made significant progress on our three key initiatives — evolution,

expansion and execution,” Charter president and CEO Chris Winfrey said in a statement. “Our customer-first strategy is focused on delivering a differentiated, converged connectivity product that delivers the fastest speeds and saves customers money, while simultaneously driving growth and creating long-term value for Charter shareholders.”

The cable giant reported a total of 32.2 million residential and small and medium business customer relationships, excluding mobile-only relationships. Total residential and small and medium business internet customers grew by 76,000 to 30.5 million. Total residential and small and medium business mobile lines increased by 686,000 to 6 million.

Residential video customers decreased by 237,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a

decline of 123,000 in the first quarter of 2022, partly driven by downgrades following a January pass

through of higher programming expense. As of March 31, Charter had 14.3 million residential video

customers. Charter plans to begin deploying Xumo-branded streaming devices in late 2023.

