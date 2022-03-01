Chart Industries, Inc. Receives Full Notice to Proceed for Venture Global’s Plaquemines Phase 1 LNG Export Terminal Project

Chart Industries, Inc.

ATLANTA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has received full notice to proceed (“FNTP”) for the production of cold boxes and brazed aluminum heat exchangers for Venture Global’s 10 MTPA Plaquemines Phase 1 liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project.



In conjunction with the FNTP, Chart booked the full equipment order of $136 million for the Plaquemines project from Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR). Chart will begin recognizing revenue on this project in 2022 with a multi-year staggered delivery schedule.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

