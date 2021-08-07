Charred buildings, burned cars and an abandoned town: Haunting photos of California wildfire aftermath

The fire raged through Greenville, a Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000, incinerating much of the downtown on Wednesday. The destruction included wooden buildings that were more than a century old.
Sheriff Todd Johns, who said he was a lifelong Greenville resident, said more than 100 homes were destroyed in the Greenville and Indian Falls areas.
"To the folks that have lost residences and businesses," Johns said, "their life is now forever changed. And all I can tell you is I’m sorry."
TORONTO — A patient Blue Jays lineup found a way to outlast a solid pitching performance from Canadian Nick Pivetta in the opening game of their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. With Pivetta of Victoria, B.C. out of the game after six outstanding innings, Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien smashed a first-pitch 95 mph fastball from reliever Matt Barnes (5-3) over the right-field wall for a 1-0 win in the seven-inning game. It was Semien's 26th homer of the year and first ca
NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning. The Yankees have won the first three in a fou
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday: ___ The owner of the Atlanta Falcons is using the induction of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to sponsor a fellowship for a recent college graduate from a Historically Black College and University. Blank, who has a foundation in his name, has gifted the endowment for two years in Tagliabue's honor through the James Harris-Doug Williams Fellowship. Honorees work at the
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening at the Tokyo Olympics by subscribing here. Canada won its record 23rd medal last night. Laurence Vincent Lapointe, who already had an individual silver under her belt, teamed with Katie Vincent to take bronze in the women's doubles canoe event. Canada has now won more medals at Tokyo 2020 than at any other summertime Olympics except for the boycotted 1984 Games in Los Angeles. As
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: NOT EXTRA SPECIAL Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and the World Series champion Dodgers have been hitting on almost all cylinders this season. Except when it comes to extra innings, that is. Los Angeles lost its 11th straight game in extras Friday night, falling to the Angels 4-3 at Dodger Stadium. The major league record for consecutive extra-inning losses in a season is 12 by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969. Overall, the Dodgers are 1-12 in
Bianca Andreescu doesn't feel like the same person who hoisted a trophy in front of hometown fans nearly two years ago — or the same tennis player. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is trying to put her 2019 performance behind her as she prepares to defend her National Bank Open title in Montreal next week. “It’s a whole other ball game. But on the court, I feel like I’m the same person because I am fearless, I feel confident," Andreescu told reporters on a video call Saturday. She admitte
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There was finally some excitement at the Denver Broncos' training camp — and it had nothing to do with the drudging quarterback clash between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Pass rusher Bradley Chubb and left tackle Garett Bolles got into a fight during a team drill midway through practice Saturday and kept chirping at each other afterward. Keeping them apart to keep the confrontation from reigniting were teammates, assistants and even head coach Vic Fangio and general m
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is back at practice, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expects the star quarterback to catch up pretty easily to where the rest of the team is in its preparation. “He's going to merge right in,” Harbaugh said, using cars on a highway as a metaphor. Jackson was on the field Saturday, a day after the Ravens activated him from the COVID-19 list. He hadn't practiced yet during training camp, but with the first preseason game still a week away, the team has plen