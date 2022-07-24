This charming horse farm in Texas has a ‘state-of-the-art facility.’ Take a look around

A picturesque horse farm that rests on 160 acres in North Texas has landed on the real estate market in Argyle for $20 million.

Centrally located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Fossil Gate Farms has nearly every amenity a ranch could possibly dream of, the listing on Chas S. Middleton and Son LLC says — including being so close to civilization without sacrificing privacy and the beauty of the Lone Star State’s countryside.

“Once you enter the property through the gated entrance, you will see a finely manicured horse property with beautiful improvements, paved driveways, and immaculate grounds,” the listing details.

“The current owners have focused on raising world-class Halter Horses for the past 30+ years and spared no expense on the facility. Fossil Gate Farms is a full-service, state-of-the-art facility that has offered breeding services such as embryo transfers and ICSI services along with having a full-service laboratory.”

Features on the property include:

Six houses

Barn with a covered arena

Stud barn

Mare barns

Two additional barns

Equipment barn

Shavings barn

The houses are 600 to 5,500 square feet, the listing says, with the ranch manager’s house near the barns at 3,600 square feet and the primary home being the largest at 5,500 square feet.

The listing is held by Layne Walker of Chas S. Middleton and Son LLC.

