Charming home from HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ lists for $430,000 in Texas. Check it out

The residence known as the Dutch Door House from season two of the popular HGTV reality series “Fixer Upper” has landed on the real estate market in Waco, Texas, for $430,000.

Host Chip and Joanna Gaines worked on this beautifully remodeled four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, featured in a 2015 episode. According to Realtor, former owners — Kelsey and Trip Purks — nabbed the rundown home for $80,000, and the hosts were able to transform it with a $165,000 budget.

Family room

The property, which was constructed in 1941, has a lot of updated features thanks to the Gaines, including:

Kitchen and dining area

Fully furnished guest house

Open-concept floor plan

Wood-burning fireplace

Large laundry room

Spa-like primary bathroom

Detached garage

New HVAC system

Office

The 2,118-square-foot home has been on the market before, having sold in 2018 and then been put up for sale again a year later in 2019.

Bathroom

“Fixer Upper” ran for five seasons and would primarily focus on houses in the Waco area. A revival of the show, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” premiered in 2021 on Magnolia Network, but was canceled after only one season.

Bedroom

Waco is about 94 miles southwest of Dallas.

Exterior

