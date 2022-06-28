Charming home from HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ lists for $430,000 in Texas. Check it out
The residence known as the Dutch Door House from season two of the popular HGTV reality series “Fixer Upper” has landed on the real estate market in Waco, Texas, for $430,000.
Host Chip and Joanna Gaines worked on this beautifully remodeled four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, featured in a 2015 episode. According to Realtor, former owners — Kelsey and Trip Purks — nabbed the rundown home for $80,000, and the hosts were able to transform it with a $165,000 budget.
The property, which was constructed in 1941, has a lot of updated features thanks to the Gaines, including:
Fully furnished guest house
Open-concept floor plan
Wood-burning fireplace
Large laundry room
Spa-like primary bathroom
Detached garage
New HVAC system
The 2,118-square-foot home has been on the market before, having sold in 2018 and then been put up for sale again a year later in 2019.
“Fixer Upper” ran for five seasons and would primarily focus on houses in the Waco area. A revival of the show, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” premiered in 2021 on Magnolia Network, but was canceled after only one season.
Waco is about 94 miles southwest of Dallas.
