Charmed star hunts a serial killer in new Netflix movie

Netflix has released a trailer for its brand new film Brazen featuring Charmed star Alyssa Milano as Grace, an author who's hunting down a serial killer and seeking answers for her sister's death.



Based on the 1988 novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts, Milano's character is a "prominent mystery writer and crime expert" who heads to Washington DC after her estranged sister summons her.

However, according to the movie's synopsis, "when her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed and gets involved in the case".

In the trailer, we see Grace hunting down her sister's killer as more and more bodies turn up. There's also hints of a budding romance between Grace and the detective in charge of the case as they pursue the truth together.

Sam Page plays Ed, the detective, and Brazen's cast also includes Malachi Weir, Barry W Levy, Colleen Wheeler, Lossen Chambers, and Matthew Finlan.

Directed by Monika Mitchell, the thriller will debut on the streaming platform in just a few weeks' time, on January 13.

This is Milano's first standalone movie since 2018, when she starred as Dora in Little Italy. Her other movie credits include Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, Hall Pass, and New Year's Eve.

Milano is best known for playing Phoebe Halliwell in eight seasons of Charmed, as well as her activism in the US.

She's been no stranger to television roles since the conclusion of Charmed back in 2006, having appeared in Family Guy, Castle, Mistresses, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Insatiable, Tempting Fate, Grey's Anatomy, You Are My Home, and most recently in comedy series The Now on streaming service The Roku Channel.



Brazen, based on the novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts, premieres on January 13, 2022 on Netflix.

