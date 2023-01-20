We’re charmed by Pandora jewelry deals at Rue La La’s Valentine’s Day sale—save up to 60% today

Save up to 60% on Pandora jewelry at Rue La La's sweet Valentine's Day sale.

The best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts are the ones that set you up for success. A Pandora bracelet is perfect because you can gift different charms for future holidays and birthdays or even as a mid-week surprise! Rue La La is hosting a special Valentine's Day sale with insane deals on Pandora jewelry so you can save big on a sweet V-Day gift.

Shop Pandora jewelry deals at Rue La La

Through Thursday, February 9, you can shop the online boutique's sale to snag Pandora jewelry for up to 60% off. During the Valentine's Day sale, you can save on hundreds of jewelry styles from Pandora bracelets and charms to rings and necklaces.

One classic option is the Pandora Moments Silver CZ Snake Chain Bracelet. This simple silver bracelet is the perfect base for your valentine to add all the sparkly charms they want. Typically $90, you can save 47% and get it for just $46.99. Want to add a few Pandora charms? Pandora has hundreds of charms to choose from, ranging from romantic hearts to Disney and Star Wars-themed options. The Pandora Moments 14K Silver Heart Charm is a beautiful option for a minimalist jewelry style. Typically $125, the heart is 36% off at this Valentine’s Day sale, ringing up at $79.99. For the Star Wars fan, opt for the Pandora x Star Wars Silver Grogu Charm. Usually retailing for $55, you can save 36% and snag this adorable guy for $34.99 today.

If you're hunting for Valentine's Day jewelry sales, these Pandora deals are sure to please. Shop the Rue La La Valentine's Day sale today before the discounts run out!

The best Pandora deals at the Rue La La Valentine's Day sale

